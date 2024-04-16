Outlook Web Desk
New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been named one of the busiest airports in the world. It is also the only airport in the country which has three operational runaways. Read on here to know which are the top 10 busiest airports in the world as per Airports International Council
With a total of 104.65 million passengers using this US airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has established itself as a major connecting hub for air travel to and within the United States.
Dubai International Airport in the UAE is the world's second busiest airport. In 2023, the Dubai airport received a total passenger traffic of 87 million.
Another US Airport makes the list! Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport is often categoried as its own city with a zipcode. For 2023, this US airport witnessed around 81.75 million passengers.
London's Heathrow Airport ranked fourth on the list! With four terminals, Heathrow plans on building a new runaway and terminal building. In 2023, this London Airport saw a footfall of 79.2 million passengers.
Tokyo's Haneda International Airport saw the most improvement in 2023. Compared to 2022, this airport saw an increase in passengers by 55 percent, taking it to the fifth spot with 78.7 million passengers.
Denver International Airport is the third US airport in this list. Denver International Airport recently completed an expansion project that added 39 new gates. In 2023, it saw a passenger footfall of 77.8 million.
Istanbul Airport has also seen improvement since its 2019 numbers. Reporting a 46 percent increase, Istanbul Airport saw a total footfall of 76 million.
Another US Airport on the list - the widely known LAX has been ranked at the eighth spot. While the airport undergoes a major transformation, LAX received around 75 million passengers in 2023.
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is the fifth US airport on this list and the ninth busiest in the world. With its 193 gates and four terminals, O'Hare International Airport saw a total of 74 million passengers.
New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been ranked the 10th spot in this list. Delhi's IGI Airport reported a footfall of 72.2 million and is the only airport in India with three operational runaways.