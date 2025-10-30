AQI Crosses 400 Mark. Delhi Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor'

Delhi Air Pollution

People commute along a road amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. Following a post-Diwali spike in pollution, the citys air quality has plunged into the Severe category.

Delhi Air Pollution | Photo: IMAGO/Amarjeet Kumar Singh

Air Pollution in Gurugram

A commuter walks through smog blanketing the city, making buildings barely visible in the background, as air quality worsens in Northern India, in Gurugram, Haryana.

Air Pollution in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Air Pollution in Delhi

Rashtrapati Bhavan shrouded in a thick layer of smog after deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi.

Air Pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Delhi Air Quality

Humayun’s Tomb shrouded in a thick layer of smog after deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi.

Delhi Air Quality | Photo: PTI

Gurugram AQI

A traffic policeman wears a mask as a layer of smog engulfs the city after air quality deteriorated across Delhi-NCR, in Gurugram.

Gurugram AQI | Photo: PTI

Air Pollution in NCR

An anti-smog gun is being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 357 on Thursday, compared to 279 a day earlier.

Air Pollution in NCR | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Air quality in Delhi-NCR

An anti-smog gun sprays water to control pollution at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR | Photo: IMAGO/ANI

New Delhi Air Quality Index

An electric bus moves as a layer of smog engulfs the city after deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi.

New Delhi Air Quality Index | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

