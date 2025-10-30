AQI Crosses 400 Mark. Delhi Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor'

Photo Webdesk
People commute along a road amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. Following a post-Diwali spike in pollution, the citys air quality has plunged into the Severe category.
A commuter walks through smog blanketing the city, making buildings barely visible in the background, as air quality worsens in Northern India, in Gurugram, Haryana.
Rashtrapati Bhavan shrouded in a thick layer of smog after deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi.
Humayun’s Tomb shrouded in a thick layer of smog after deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi.
A traffic policeman wears a mask as a layer of smog engulfs the city after air quality deteriorated across Delhi-NCR, in Gurugram.
An anti-smog gun is being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 357 on Thursday, compared to 279 a day earlier.
An anti-smog gun sprays water to control pollution at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
An electric bus moves as a layer of smog engulfs the city after deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi.