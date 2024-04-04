Agni-5 To 'Rising Sun': A Look At India's Recent Missile And Defence Tests

Outlook Web Desk
DRDO on Thursday successfully flight-tested the new generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime along with Strategic Forces Command off the Odisha coast
Indian Army tested the long range targeting capabilities of the 'Rising Sun' missile on March 29. The calculated strike had hit its mark precisely during the test.
In a major milestone for India, indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle ( MIRV) technology was successfully tested as part of 'Mission Divyastra' on March 11.
India hit another milestone on its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' when extra long and heavy platform, indigenously developed by ADRDE and capable of carrying approximately 45000 Lbs of load, was successfully air-dropped during trials from an IAF C-17 aircraft on March 6.
On March 28 and 29 this year, a Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile was successfully tested against high speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios off the coast of Odisha
Successful trials of High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) - ABHYAS by were conducted by the DRDO on February 5 this year.
In December last year, India achieved a significant milestone in UAV technology as DRDO successfully conducted a flight trial of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator, an indigenous high-speed flying-wing UAV.
DRDO conducted a successful flight-test of the New Generation AKASH (AKASH-NG) missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024.
In January this year, Indian Navy and BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited carried out successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with advanced supersonic cruise missile.