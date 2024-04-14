Why Has Iran Attacked Israel?

Outlook Web Desk

Iran's Direct Attack On Israel

For the first time, Iran launched drones and missiles directly at Israel following a deadly strike on its consulate in Damascus.

Historical Allies Turned Opponents

The two countries were allies until the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, which brought in a regime that has used opposing Israel as a key part of its ideology.

Israel Is A ‘Cancerous Tumour’

The country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has previously called Israel a "cancerous tumour" that "will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed".

Impact Of Israel’s War On Gaza

Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has intensified tensions, leading to attacks by Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria and Iran’s leadership has warned that attacks by its allies won’t stop until Israel’s war in Gaza ends.

How It Started?

Iran accused Israel of bombing its diplomatic complex in Syria in early April. The airstrike destroyed the consulate building in Damascus, killing at least seven officials including a top commander.

How Iran Responded?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel would be punished for the attack, while President Ebrahim Raisi said it would “not go unanswered.” On April 14, Iran attacked Israel with over 300 drones and missiles.

‘Together We Shall Win’

After Iran’s attack, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the [Israel Defense Forces] “thwarted this attack in a way that is unparalleled” but added “we must be prepared for every scenario.” In his first comments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “we have intercepted, we have contained. Together we shall win.”

What Happens Next?

The decisions made by Israel’s War Cabinet will dictate the immediate next steps. Iranian leaders have maintained that their Retaliation is over, unless Israel strikes back.

