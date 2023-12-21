7 Most Stylish Celebs At The Oscars 2024 After Party

Navya Sharma

The 2024 Oscars occurred on Sunday, drawing Hollywood's biggest stars to commend the year's top films.
Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony was a star-studded affair.
Following the main event, celebrities flocked to the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, located at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Here are our favourite 7 looks from the Oscar after-party!
Margot Robbie stunned as she ditched her subdued Versace number for a pantsless Mugler S/S '96 ensemble at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Selma Blair blended Barbie chic with a hint of Oppenheimer mystery in her pink ensemble.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, the beaming parents of three, graced the red carpet with Alba donning a floral gray dress.
Chrissy Teigen shimmered in a halter dress adorned with gilded leaves, exuding charm and allure.
Kylie Jenner turned heads in a crimson chain-link dress, meticulously crafted with elegant floral embroidery by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, epitomizing contemporary sophistication.
Rosé wowed in a sleek beige column gown with a daring waist cutout and a statement bow
France rocked black trousers, a charcoal top with a mandarin collar, and a flowing cape, finished off with heeled boots.