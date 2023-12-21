Burj Khalifa Fireworks ShowExperience the awe-inspiring fireworks display synced with music at the world's tallest Burj Khalifa building, attracting thousands of spectators. The 2024 fireworks are slated to feature 15,682 pyrotechnic elements..Atlantis, The Palm New Year's Eve PartySting will headline Atlantis, The Palm's New Year's Eve Gala Dinner, 2024. The masquerade ball-themed event will have a 30-piece live band, a lavish buffet, and a fireworks display. Children's activities will be available. Don't miss Sting performing his chart-topping hits!.Dubai Fountain Show The Dubai Fountain is a musical fountain show in Downtown Dubai. It's over 900 ft long with water jets that shoot up to 500 ft. The fountains dance to music and lights to create a magical atmosphere, often with New Year's Eve performances..Yacht Cruise On The Dubai MarinaExperience an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration with a yacht cruise along Dubai Marina. Savour a luxurious dinner on the water while taking in the stunning city skyline and fireworks display, creating an intimate and glamorous setting..Beachside Celebrations At Jumeirah BeachCelebrate New Year's at Jumeirah Beach with beachside restaurants and hotels offering packages and stunning views. The beach is open every day except Thursdays and Fridays, when it closes at 11 am..New Year's Eve Gala Dinner At A Luxury HotelExperience a luxurious New Year's Eve gala dinner at one of Dubai's top hotels, such as The Shiv Vilas Resort or Taj Gateway Resort. Enjoy gourmet dining, live entertainment, and spectacular views of the city's fireworks..Global Village New Year's Eve CelebrationExperience a cultural celebration at Global Village, where you can enjoy performances worldwide, a vibrant atmosphere, and a family-friendly environment. The venue often hosts special events for New Year's Eve..Skydiving Into The New YearStart the new year with an adrenaline rush by skydiving over Palm Jumeirah. The Palm Dropzone provides stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline and the Arabian Gulf..Dine In The Sky At PierchicExperience a romantic and sophisticated dining affair at Pierchic, a restaurant on the edge of a pier in the Arabian Gulf. Enjoy a specially crafted New Year's Eve menu with breathtaking views of the Dubai coastline..New Year's Eve Desert SafariExperience a unique New Year's Eve celebration away from city lights with a desert safari. Enjoy traditional Arabic entertainment, a delicious barbecue dinner, and stargazing in serene surroundings..Here's Your Ultimate 7-Day Kenya Itinerary.Read More