Six Months Into Gaza War, No End in Sight

Outlook Web Desk
Six months ago this week, on October 7, after Hamas launched attacks on Israel, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told Israeli troops, “What was in Gaza, will be no more.”
Israel declared a “complete siege” of Gaza on October 9. Israeli Defence Minister said “no electricity, no food, no fuel” will be allowed to enter.
More than 33,000 people have been killed and 75,000 injured in Gaza including more than 170 U.N. workers, 7 World Central Kitchen employees and more than 90 journalists.
2.3 million people in Gaza are at risk of starvation, with the UN warning of famine by May. Children have died from lack of food and water, as Israel blocks humanitarian aid.
Over 80% of the population has been displaced. More than 400 have been killed and 1,400 injured, even in supposed safe zones.
The war has destroyed 62% of Gaza's homes. 80% of schools are damaged or destroyed. Only 10 out of 36 are hospitals functioning but are overburdened.