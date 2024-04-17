Outlook Web Desk
A monarchy is a form of government in which a person - King or Queen is the head of state till death or abdication. Presently, there are 43 monarchies in the world ranging across Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Here is a list of some of the oldest monarchies in the world.
The Swedish monarchy was founded in the year 970 AD under 'Eric the Victorious'. Its current ruler is Carl XVI Gustaf. Despite mythical kings dating back to 100 AD, Eric the Victorious is considered to be the first ruler of Sweden.
The Danish royal rule was established in 935 AD under Gorm the Old. The current ruler is Frederik X, who took over after his mother Margrethe abdicated from the throne.
The Norwegian Kingdom was established in 885 AD, making it one of the oldest monarchies in the world. Its first monarch was Harald Fairhair and the current monarch is Harald V.
One of the most well-known monarchies of the world is the British monarchy. It is said to have been established in 871 AD under Alfred the Great. However, many associate the start of the British empire under William the Conqueror, who took England from Normandy and ruled over a unified England. The current ruler of Charles III, who rose to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The Moroccan Kingdom is said to have been founded in 788 AD. The first ever ruler was Idriss I, also known as Idris ibn Abdallah. The current ruler is Mohammed VI, who has been in power since 1999.
The Sultanate of Oman is also considered one of the oldest monarchies. It was founded as an Imamate in 751 AD under Al-Julanda bin Masood, who is considered the first Imam. However, the sultanate was established in 1749 under Ahmad bin Said al-Busaidi. Its current Sultan is Haitham bin Tariq, who took over after the death of Qaboos bin Said in 2020.
The Cambodian kingdom is said to have been established in 68 AD under Queen Soma. The current ruler of Norodom Sihamoni, who has been in power since 2004.
The Japanese Kingdom was founded in 660 BCE under Emperor Jimmu, making it the oldest monarchy in the world. The current emperor is Naruhito, who acceded to the throne after his father Emperor Akihito abdicated.