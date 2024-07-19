10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates

Outlook Web Desk
Microsoft was originally called Micro-Soft, a combination of the terms microcomputer and software.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates didn't start the company alone; his high school friend Paul Allen was the other half of the founding duo.
Before Microsoft, Gates and Allen created Traf-O-Data, a computerised machine that processed data from traffic counter tubes.
The infamous Blue Screen of Death didn't debut in Windows; it first appeared in the OS/2 operating system.
In 1994, Bill Gates bought the Leicester Codex, a collection of Leonardo da Vinci's writings, and even featured some of the papers as a screensaver in Microsoft Plus! for Windows 95.
The "MS" in MSNBC stands for Microsoft, which co-founded the news network with NBC in 1996 before selling its stake in 2012.
Bill Gates has been the richest person in the world since 1993, with a net worth exceeding $100 billion in 1999.
Although Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard, he attended for three years, had enough credits to graduate, and received an honorary doctorate in 2007.
Bill Gates co-founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with his ex-wife Melinda to tackle global issues like healthcare, education, and poverty.
Bill Gates stepped down as Microsoft CEO in 2000, before the release of Windows XP.