Lok Sabha Polls: Kamal Nath's Son Richest Candidate In Phase 1, Take A Look At Other Crorepatis

Outlook Web Desk
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is the richest candidate in Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections, taking place on April 19. Nakul Nath, who is contesting from Chhindwara, has declared the highest Rs 716 crore worth of assets in his election affidavit.
BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for UP's Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, is the richest candidate in fray from the constituency, with assets totalling Rs 83.82 crore.
BJP candidate from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency, Radikaa Sarathkumar, has emerged as the richest among the candidates for the seat. As per her affidavit the actor-turned-politician has movable assets worth Rs 27 crore and immovable assets amounting to Rs 26 crore.
Aatral Ashok Kumar, the AIADMK candidate for Erode Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, is possibly the richest contender for the April 19 general elections in the state with net assets worth Rs 583.48 crore.
Venkataramane Gowda aka 'Star Chandru', the Congress candidate in Karnataka's Mandya, is among the richest candidates to file nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state with total worth of assets declared by him at Rs 267.05 crore. His wife Kusuma has movable and immovable properties worth Rs 329.32 crore, as per the affidavit filed on Monday.
Meghalaya Congress president Vincent H Pala is the richest politician contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the state. As per Pala's affidavit, he and his spouse have assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.
Majid Ali, BSP's candidate for Saharanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh and the brother of actor Kamaal R Khan - known for his controversial criticism of Indian film personalities – is the richest candidate in eight constituencies of the state going to the polls in the first phase on April 19. According to Majid Ali's election affidavit, he has declared total assets of around Rs 160 crores.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in seven phases from April 19. Phases 2 to 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
Apart from Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim - are also taking place. While AP will go to polls for the assembly election on May 13, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will vote on April 19. Odisha assembly elections will take place in four phases on: May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.