Lok Sabha Polls: Kamal Nath's Son Richest Candidate In Phase 1, Take A Look At Other Crorepatis

Majid Ali, Brother Of Actor KRK

Majid Ali, BSP's candidate for Saharanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh and the brother of actor Kamaal R Khan - known for his controversial criticism of Indian film personalities – is the richest candidate in eight constituencies of the state going to the polls in the first phase on April 19. According to Majid Ali's election affidavit, he has declared total assets of around Rs 160 crores.