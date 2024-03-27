‘Wicked Little Letters’: Olivia Colman & Jessie Buckley - A Tale Of Bonding Through Letters

Prateek Sur
Olivia Colman attends a ‘Wicked Little Letters’ screening, hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. She plays the lead character in a film that’s very different from what she is in real life.
Jessie Buckley attends the ‘Wicked Little Letters’ screening. She is the other woman in the equation besides Olivia Colman.
Olivia Colman, from left, Jessie Buckley and Thea Sharrock bring together a story where two women are brought together by the power of letters and the bonding that they create over time through that. Thea Sharrock puts a spirited pair of friends, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, opposite one another for the first time.
‘Wicked Little Letters’s story revolves around Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley’s who use letters as a form of communication, which is quite unlike what people in today’s times do. However, the film is set in the 1920s, and therefore, it wasn’t an aberration back then. Anjana Vasan gets caught in the middle of it all.
Through ‘Wicked Little Letters’, Anjana Vasan brings forth a character of a police constable. She is the one trying to sort out the entire mess, while herself being in the midst of it all.
In ‘Wicket Little Letters’, Olivia Colman plays almost a timid opposite. She is so outspoken and casual in real life, and this character seems strikingly opposite. Jessie Buckley, on the other hand, plays a free and frank woman. It’s also very unlike her in real life. It was Olivia Colman who suggested Jessie Buckley for the character of the second lady.