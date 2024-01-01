Ultra Music Festival: Fans Enjoy Amidst Ankle-High Rainwater

Outlook Entertainment Desk

Maxine St-Amour Bélanger

Maxine St-Amour Bélanger, of Montreal, Quebec, dances in ankle-high rainwater during the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

A Festival Attendee

A festival attendee reacts during the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

DJ Savage

DJ Savage plays a set during the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Festival Attendees

Festival attendees react during the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

People Dance In Ankle-High Rainwater

People dance in ankle-high rainwater during the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

A Fan At Ultra Music Festival

A woman reacts during a set at Ultra Music Festival 2024 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Inspection Going On

A security guard walks down the middle of the main stage during the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

Rain Dance

People dance in the rain during the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

