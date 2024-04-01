‘The Who’s Tommy’: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Pete Townshend Attend The Broadway Opening Night

Prateek Sur
Ali Louis Bourzgui appears at the curtain call following the opening night performance of ‘The Who’s Tommy’ at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.
Cast members Alison Luff, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Bobby Conte Thornton attend ‘The Who’s Tommy’ Broadway opening night at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.
Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller attend ‘The Who’s Tommy’ Broadway opening night at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.
Ali Louis Bourzgui attends ‘The Who’s Tommy’ Broadway opening night at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.
Pete Townshend appears at the curtain call following the opening night performance of ‘The Who’s Tommy’ at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.
Christina Sajous attends ‘The Who’s Tommy’ Broadway opening night at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.
Alison Luff attends ‘The Who’s Tommy’ Broadway opening night at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.
Pete Townshend attends ‘The Who’s Tommy’ Broadway opening night at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.