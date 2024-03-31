‘The Greatest Hits’ Gala Screening: Lucy Boynton & Justin H Min Charm The Audiences At London Premiere

Lucy Boynton

The story goes on around the character played by Lucy Boynton. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend, her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present. As she takes her journey through time, it is now on her as to how she must consider whether or not she should change the past. Here, Lucy Boynton poses for photographers on arrival at the gala screening of the film ‘The Greatest Hits’ in London.