‘The Greatest Hits’ Gala Screening: Lucy Boynton & Justin H Min Charm The Audiences At London Premiere

Lucy Boynton, from left, Director Ned Benson and Justin H Min pose for photographers on arrival at the gala screening of the film ‘The Greatest Hits’ in London. The film had its world premiere at South By Southwest Film Festival earlier this month. It is now going to be released in limited theaters on April 5.
Lucy Boynton poses for photographers on arrival at the gala screening of the film ‘The Greatest Hits’ in London. In the film she plays Harriet, who finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time, literally.
The story goes on around the character played by Lucy Boynton. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend, her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present. As she takes her journey through time, it is now on her as to how she must consider whether or not she should change the past. Here, Lucy Boynton poses for photographers on arrival at the gala screening of the film ‘The Greatest Hits’ in London.
Lucy Boynton, left, and Justin H Min pose for photographers on arrival at the gala screening of the film ‘The Greatest Hits’ in London. Following the theatrical release on April 5, the film will soon move to Hulu for streaming from April 12. So, it would not be a long wait for the streaming viewers.