‘Strictly Confidential’: Elizabeth Hurley Collaborates With Son Damian Hurley For His Debut Directorial

Prateek Sur
Actor Elizabeth Hurley, from left, poses with her son, director Damian Hurley, and actor Georgia Lock during a photo call for the film ‘Strictly Confidential’ at The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York.
This is the first time that Elizabeth Hurley is collaborating with her son for a film.
Damian Hurley revealed recently that he was just 20 when he wrote ‘Strictly Confidential’, and he always knew that he would make his first film with his mother.
While the entire focus of the movie would be on Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley, Georgia Lock too has been garnering great praises for her character in ‘Strictly Confidential’.
Elizabeth Hurley spoke recently about filming some intimate scenes in ‘Strictly Confidential’ as it is an erotic thriller. But she also said that Damian Hurley always looked out for her.
“I’m relaxed in front of him, too. He looks out for me. I do have to be photographed in bikinis because it is one of my businesses – who likes to be photographed in bikinis? No one. It’s just, it’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you,” said Elizabeth Hurley.
‘Strictly Confidential’ is an erotic thriller. It focusses on the character of a haunted young woman who starts getting fixated about the death of her best friend.