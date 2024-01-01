Outlook Entertainment Desk
People attend Shakira’s official ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ album release party and immersive experience red carpet event in Hollywood, Florida.
Lizzet Santi, left, and Andrea Maigre have their picture taken during Shakira’s official ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ album release party and immersive experience red carpet event in Hollywood, Florda.
Shakira celebrates the official release of her new album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, in Hollywood, Florida.
Shakira speaks to the media during her official ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, album release party and immersive experience red carpet event in Hollywood, Florida.
People attend Shakira’s official ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ album release party and immersive experience red carpet event in Hollywood, Florida.
Linda Rinaldi has her picture taken during Shakira’s official ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ album release party and immersive experience red carpet event in Hollywood, Florida.
Shakira stands for pictures during her official ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, album release party and immersive experience red carpet event in Hollywood, Florida.
Shakira celebrates the official release of her new album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, in Hollywood, Florida.