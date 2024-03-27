‘Monkey Man’: Dev Patel & Jordan Peele Get Praises For Their Action Extravaganza At The Special Screening In Britain

Prateek Sur
Dev Patel has been getting the maximum praise for playing a character that is so different from anything that he has played ever in his career. He is associated with character roles whereas this time he plays an out-and-out action star, which no one has ever seen him doing.
Jordan Peele is known as a great comic but he has also been behind some of the most unique projects to have comes up in Hollywood, which ended up doing so good business that now he is known as a producer with a Midas touch.
Dev Patel is not just acting in the film but also directing it, and that’s what makes the film even more special as it’s going a very unique feel to it, and one look at the trailer and you’re able to notice that clearly.
Jordan Peele brings in his expertise of making films like ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ which were quite different from their core genres, but ended up becoming massive successes because of their unique storytelling. Audiences hope that he will be able to sprinkle that magic all over ‘Monkey Man’ also.
Dev Patel, left, and Jordan Peele pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Monkey Man’ in London. The film has been garnering a great response from everywhere.