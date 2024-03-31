‘Merrily We Roll Along’: Daniel Radcliffe Joins Broadway Cast For An In-Depth Conversation

Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe

Actors Jonathan Groff, from left, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe from the Broadway cast of ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ in conversation at The 92nd Street Y in New York. The three of them look lovely together as they decided to not just come and talk to people about ‘Merrily We Roll Along’, but also answer some of the queries people may have about it.