Martha Reeves Honoured: Stevie Wonder & Others Attend The Star Ceremony At Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Prateek Sur
On the red carpet William ‘Mickey’ Stevenson, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, Berry Gordy, Stevie Wonder attend the ceremony honouring Martha Reeves with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Steve Nissen, President and CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, William ‘Mickey’ Stevenson, Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, Stevie Wonder and Angelique Jackson, unveil the star honouring Martha Reeves at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Martha Reeves goes down on her knees once her Hollywood Walk Of Fame star is unveiled.
Smokey Robinson talks about Martha Reeves and pays a tribute as she is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
William ‘Mickey’ Stevenson pays a fitting tribute by talking about the long career of Martha Reeves after she is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
William ‘Mickey’ Stevenson kisses Martha Reeves after an address he gives on stage after the legendary performer is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder, in a white jacket, is escorted by his entourage as he walks on Hollywood Boulevard, after attending the star ceremony honouring Martha Reeves on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.