‘Loot 2’: Maya Rudolph, MJ Rodriguez & Others Arrive For Photo Call

Outlook Entertainment Desk

MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez arrives at the season two photo call for ‘Loot’ in West Hollywood, California.

‘Loot 2’ Photo Call Richard Shotwell

Nate Faxon

Nate Faxon arrives at the season two photo call for ‘Loot’ on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in West Hollywood, California.

‘Loot 2’ Photo Call Richard Shotwell

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph arrives at the season two photo call for ‘Loot’ in West Hollywood, California.

‘Loot 2’ Photo Call Richard Shotwell

Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster arrives at the season two photo call for ‘Loot’ in West Hollywood, California.

‘Loot 2’ Photo Call Richard Shotwell

MJ Rodriguez & Maya Rudolph

MJ Rodriguez, left, and Maya Rudolph arrive at the season two photo call for ‘Loot’ in West Hollywood, California.

‘Loot 2’ Photo Call Richard Shotwell

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph arrives at the season two photo call for ‘Loot’ in West Hollywood, California.

‘Loot 2’ Photo Call Richard Shotwell