Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf

Carla Hayden

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden arrives on the red carpet for the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf

Elton John & Carla Hayden

Elton John shares a laugh with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, right, during the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring John and Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf

Library of Congress Gershwin Prize 2024

2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honorees Elton John and Bernie Taupin are surrounded by the artists who performed in the Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf

Annie Lennox & Brandi Carlile

Annie Lennox, left, and Brandi Carlile, right, applaud Joni Mitchell after she sang at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf

Jacob Lusk

Jacob Lusk performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood arrive on the red carpet for the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize Kevin Wolf