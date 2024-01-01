Outlook Entertainment Desk
Charlie Puth performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden arrives on the red carpet for the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.
Elton John shares a laugh with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, right, during the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring John and Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.
2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honorees Elton John and Bernie Taupin are surrounded by the artists who performed in the Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.
Annie Lennox, left, and Brandi Carlile, right, applaud Joni Mitchell after she sang at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.
Brandi Carlile performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin in Washington.
Jacob Lusk performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin in Washington.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood arrive on the red carpet for the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.
Garth Brooks performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.