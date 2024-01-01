Karol G Rocks The ‘Manana Sera Bonito’ Tour In Venezuela

Karol G Performs On Stage

Karol G performs during her ‘Manana Sera Bonito’ tour at the Monumental Simon Bolivar Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela.

Karol G Grooves To Her Songs

Audience Records Karol G’s Performance

Karol G At The ‘Manana Sera Bonito’ Tour

Audience Switches On Their Mobile’s Flashlight

Karol G Fans Arrive On Motorbikes

Karol G fans arrive on motorbikes for her ‘Manana Sera Bonito’ concert at the Monumental Simon Bolivar Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela.

Karol G Fan Holding A Bouquet Of Balloons

A Karol G fan holds a bouquet of balloons as she waits for the start of the ‘Manana Sera Bonito’ tour, outside the Monumental Simon Bolivar Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela.

