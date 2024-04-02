Kapil Sharma: Lesser Known Facts About The Comedy Star

Prateek Sur

Rags To Riches Story

Kapil was born into a middle-class household in Punjab, where his father was a police officer and his mother was a homemaker. Kapil has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Growing up in a middle-class home, the comic had several challenges.

Hilarious Nickname

His mother, Janak Rani, lovingly refers to him as Tony, a name given to him by his father.

Stand-Up Comic

Kapil Sharma started his career in the entertainment sector as a stand-up comedian, demonstrating his comic abilities and wit on a variety of venues.

Singing Aspirations

Kapil loves to sing, and he certainly has a lovely voice. Kapil arrived to Mumbai with the ambition of becoming a singer, as music was his first passion.

Guiness World Record Holder

Kapil Sharma has made a big contribution to the entertainment business by setting a Guinness World Record for the greatest TRP ratings for a non-fiction TV show.

Forbes’ Celebrity 100 List

Kapil Sharma’s popularity and success have won him a position on Forbes’ coveted Celebrity 100 list, firmly establishing him as one of India’s top entertainers.

‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’

Not many know that Kapil Sharma also came up with a game show called ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’. It aired for 3 episodes and then was taken off air permanently.

