Kapil Sharma: Lesser Known Facts About The Comedy Star

Prateek Sur
Kapil was born into a middle-class household in Punjab, where his father was a police officer and his mother was a homemaker. Kapil has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Growing up in a middle-class home, the comic had several challenges.
His mother, Janak Rani, lovingly refers to him as Tony, a name given to him by his father.
Kapil Sharma started his career in the entertainment sector as a stand-up comedian, demonstrating his comic abilities and wit on a variety of venues.
Kapil loves to sing, and he certainly has a lovely voice. Kapil arrived to Mumbai with the ambition of becoming a singer, as music was his first passion.
Kapil Sharma has made a big contribution to the entertainment business by setting a Guinness World Record for the greatest TRP ratings for a non-fiction TV show.
Kapil Sharma’s popularity and success have won him a position on Forbes’ coveted Celebrity 100 list, firmly establishing him as one of India’s top entertainers.
Not many know that Kapil Sharma also came up with a game show called ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’. It aired for 3 episodes and then was taken off air permanently.