iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Beyonce Accepts Innovator Award, Cher Performs

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Beyonce, left, accepts the Innovator Award as presenter Stevie Wonder looks on during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Billie Joe Armstrong and Avril Lavigne pose in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Icon Award recipient Cher performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Beyonce walks onstage to accept the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day poses in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Cher accepts the Icon Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
SZA poses in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, left, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC pose in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Jelly Roll poses in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Alexander Edwards, left, and Cher pose in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
JoJo Siwa arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.