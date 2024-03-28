Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024: Karan Johar, Sini Shetty, Rasika Dugal, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday Stun On The Red Carpet

Prateek Sur
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Rasika Dugal pose for photos at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, in Mumbai. While Mrunal Thakur went for a pantsuit look, Rasika Dugal was seen in a quintessential barbie-styled gown. Mrunal Thakur, however, has been getting trolled for her 'Sadhna Cut' hairdo, which fans feel is not suiting her at all.
Actor Ananya Panday poses for photos at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, in Mumbai. Ananya was seen wearing a striped blue pansuit. She was exuding a perfect bosslady feel on the red carpet. Ananya Panday has been making headlines for her personal life since quite a while. Her romance with Aditya Roy Kapur is the hottest talk of the town.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor poses for photos at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a while off-shoulder one-piece on the red carpet. She has been making headlines in the past few days ever since stories about her dating Rahul Mody became viral.
Actor Mouni Roy poses for photos at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, in Mumbai. She sported a thigh-high slit ensemble and carried the wet out of shower hairdo look on the red carpet.
Filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World India 2022 Sini Shetty were spotted posing for photogs at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, in Mumbai. While Karan Johar sported a quirky suit, Sini Shetty was seen in an indo-western avatar.