Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024: Karan Johar, Sini Shetty, Rasika Dugal, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday Stun On The Red Carpet

Rasika Dugal & Mrunal Thakur

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Rasika Dugal pose for photos at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, in Mumbai. While Mrunal Thakur went for a pantsuit look, Rasika Dugal was seen in a quintessential barbie-styled gown. Mrunal Thakur, however, has been getting trolled for her 'Sadhna Cut' hairdo, which fans feel is not suiting her at all.