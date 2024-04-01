Grammy-Winner Pepe Aguilar Performs At ‘Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024’

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Luis Miguel Rivera performs tricks with a rope in fire at the ‘Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024’ show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Grammy-winning singer songwriter of the Pepe Aguilar’s show pays tribute to the Day of the Dead, a well-known Mexican celebration.
A member of the Charro team rides a bull at Grammy-winning singer songwriter Pepe Aguilar’s show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The show pays tribute to the Day of the Dead, a well-known Mexican celebration.
A member of the Vaquero team rides a bull at Grammy-winning singer songwriter Pepe Aguilar’s ‘Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024’ show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Mexican and American singer Angela Aguilar, the daughter of Grammy-winning singer songwriter Pepe Aguilar, performs on stage at the ‘Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024’ show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Luis Miguel Rivera performs tricks with a rope at the ‘Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024’ show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Grammy-winning singer songwriter Pepe Aguilar performs at his ‘Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024’ show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Mexican and American singer Angela Aguilar, the daughter of Grammy-winning singer songwriter Pepe Aguilar, rides her horse at the ‘Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024’ show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Mexican and American singer Angela Aguilar, the daughter of Grammy-winning singer songwriter Pepe Aguilar rides her horse at the ‘Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024’ show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.