Actress Lynda Carter arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.
Metallica’s James Hetfield and Adriana Gillett arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.
Metallica’s bass guitarist Robert Trujillo and wife, Chloé Trujillo arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.
Singer Brandi Carlile arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.
Actor and singer Billy Porter arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.
Composer and singer Paul Williams arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.
Singer Maren Morris arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.
Charlie Puth performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song dinner event honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at the Library of Congress in Washington.
Bernie Taupin speaks after being awarded the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song with Elton John at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.