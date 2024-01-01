Gershwin Prize Dinner

Outlook Entertainment Desk

Lynda Carter

Actress Lynda Carter arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.

James Hetfield & Adriana Gillett

Metallica’s James Hetfield and Adriana Gillett arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.

Robert Trujillo & Chloé Trujillo

Metallica’s bass guitarist Robert Trujillo and wife, Chloé Trujillo arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.

Brandi Carlile

Singer Brandi Carlile arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.

Billy Porter

Actor and singer Billy Porter arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.

Paul Williams

Composer and singer Paul Williams arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.

Maren Morris

Singer Maren Morris arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth performs at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song dinner event honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at the Library of Congress in Washington.

Bernie Taupin

Bernie Taupin speaks after being awarded the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song with Elton John at a Library of Congress dinner event in Washington.

