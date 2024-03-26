Estereo Picnic Music Festival: The Offspring, M.I.A., Feid & More Perform In Bogota, Colombia

Kevin Wasserman

Kevin Wasserman, better known as Noodles, of the U.S. band The Offspring, performs at the Estereo Picnic Music Festival, in Bogota, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia

Dexter Holland

Dexter Holland, lead vocalist of from the U.S. band The Offspring, performs at the Estereo Picnic Music Festival in Bogota, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia

Todd Morse

Bass guitarist Todd Morse, of the U.S. band The Offspring, performs at the Estereo Picnic Music Festival, in Bogota, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia

Feid

Colombian singer Feid performs at the Estereo Picnic music festival, in Bogota, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia

M.I.A.

Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, better known as M.I.A., performs at the Estereo Picnic music festival in Bogota, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia

Blessd

Colombian singer Blessd performs during the Estereo Picnic music festival in Bogota, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia

Spectators

Spectators attend a concert of the U.S. band The Offspring during the Estereo Picnic music festival in Bogota, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia

Enjoying The Music Festival

A spectator poses for the photo during the Estereo Picnic music festival in Bogota, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia

Fans Hold Celeb Posters

A music fan holds a poster featuring Colombian singer Feid, also known as Ferxxo, during the Estereo Picnic music festival in Bogotá, Colombia.

Ivan Valencia