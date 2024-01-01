Dropkick Murphys’ Boston Concert

Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jim Lindberg & Fletcher Dragge

Jim Lindberg, left, and Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise perform in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris

Dropkick Murphys Perform

Concertgoers are seen as Dropkick Murphys performs in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris

Billy Bragg, Nora Guthrie & Ken Casey

Billy Bragg, left, and Nora Guthrie are seen with Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris

Ken Casey

Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys performs in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris

Billy Bragg & Ken Casey

Billy Bragg, left, performs with Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris

Jeff DaRosa

Jeff DaRosa of Dropkick Murphys performs in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris

Billy Bragg

Billy Bragg performs with Dropkick Murphys in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris

Tim Brennan

Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys performs in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris

Moglai Bap & Mo Chara

Moglai Bap, left, and Mo Chara of Kneecap perform in Boston.

Dropkick Murphy’s Boston Concert Amy Harris