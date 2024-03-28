‘Civil War’: Kirsten Dunst’s Dystopian Action Film Wins Laurels In London

Prateek Sur

Andrew MacDonald, Kirsten Dunst, Alex Garland & Allan Reich

Andrew MacDonald, Kirsten Dunst, Alex Garland and Allan Reich pose for photographers on arrival at the special screening of the film ‘Civil War’ in London.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst plays a renowned photojournalist in ‘Civil War’. Her work is to travel across the United States with her team during a rapidly escalating threat of a Second American Civil War.

Kirsten Dunst & Alex Garland

Kirsten Dunst and Alex Garland have received a good response for ‘Civil War’. The screening in London was a great success with the film getting a good applause after the screening.

Kirsten Dunst Starrer ‘Civil War’

Kirsten Dunst starrer ‘Civil War’ revolves around this looming threat of a Civil War in the US for a second time. It has been set in a dystopian future.

‘Civil War’

Kirsten Dunst’s ‘Civil War’ had its first premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. It’s set to release all over on April 12.

