China Fashion Week: Yan Zhang & Jia Xu’s Stunning Creations

Outlook Entertainment Desk

Suncun By Yan Zhang

A model wears creations from Suncun by Yan Zhang during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Yan Zhang

Designer Yan Zhang celebrates after showing her creations during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Young Models Wear Yan Zhang Creations

Young models wear creations from Suncun by Yan Zhang during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Yan Zhang Creation

A model wears creations from Suncun by Yan Zhang during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Young Models Sport Yan Zhang Creations

Young models wear creations from Suncun by Yan Zhang during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Yan Zhang Creations On Display

A young model wears creations from Suncun by Yan Zhang during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

YYWR By Jia Xu

Models wear creations from YYWR by Jia Xu during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Jia Xu Creations

A young model wears creations from YYWR by Jia Xu during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Jia Xu Creations On Display

Models wear creations from YYWR by Jia Xu during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Young Models Hold Placards

Young models hold placards as they wear creations from YYWR by Jia Xu during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana