China Fashion Week: Xiangqiao Sheng, Yiming Tailor & Others Rev Up The Ramp With Varied Sartorial Choices

Prateek Sur
A model wears the latest fashion from Xiangqiao Sheng during China Fashion Week in Beijing.
A model wears a creation from Yiming Tailor during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.
A model wears a latest fashion piece from Yiming Tailor during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.
A young model wears a creation from Subai as she carries a lamb during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.
A model wears a creation from Permu, Half Made, Donsee 10 and Unprofile during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Models wear creations from Permu, Half Made, Donsee 10 and Unprofile during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Models wear creations from Jiahui Sun during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Designer Xiangqiao Sheng, center, poses with models wearing her latest fashion during China Fashion Week in Beijing.