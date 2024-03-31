China Fashion Week: Xiangqiao Sheng, Yiming Tailor & Others Rev Up The Ramp With Varied Sartorial Choices

Prateek Sur

Xiangqiao Sheng Creations

A model wears the latest fashion from Xiangqiao Sheng during China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Ng Han Guan

Creations By Yiming Tailor

A model wears a creation from Yiming Tailor during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Yiming Tailor Creations On Display

A model wears a latest fashion piece from Yiming Tailor during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Model Carries A Lamb On The Ramp

A young model wears a creation from Subai as she carries a lamb during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Permu, Half Made, Donsee 10, Unprofile Creations On The Ramp

A model wears a creation from Permu, Half Made, Donsee 10 and Unprofile during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Creations Of Permu, Half Made, Donsee 10, Unprofile

A model wears a creation from Permu, Half Made, Donsee 10 and Unprofile during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Permu, Half Made, Donsee 10, Unprofile Creations

Models wear creations from Permu, Half Made, Donsee 10 and Unprofile during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Jiahui Sun Creations On The Ramp

Models wear creations from Jiahui Sun during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Jiahui Sun Creations

Models wear creations from Jiahui Sun during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Models Wear Jiahui Sun Creations

Models wear creations from Jiahui Sun during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Tatan Syuflana

Xiangqiao Sheng Poses With Models

Designer Xiangqiao Sheng, center, poses with models wearing her latest fashion during China Fashion Week in Beijing.

China Fashion Week Ng Han Guan