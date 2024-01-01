Outlook Entertainment Desk
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg on drums as they perform during Springsteen's concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance in Phoenix.
Bruce Springsteen sings on stage during his concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance in Phoenix.
Bruce Springsteen, left, and Stevie Van Zandt, right, sing during a concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance in Phoenix.
Bruce Springsteen plays his guitar on stage during a concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance in Phoenix.
Bruce Springsteen sings on stage during his concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance in Phoenix.
Bruce Springsteen sings on stage during his concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance in Phoenix.
Bruce Springsteen plays his guitar on stage during his concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance in Phoenix.
Bruce Springsteen sings on stage during his concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance in Phoenix.