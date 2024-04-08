Bruce Springsteen Performs With E Street Band

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Bruce Springsteen, left, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band perform together during their concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Bruce Springsteen, right, performs with his wife Patty Scialfa, center, and Jake Clemons of the E Street Band during their concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Bruce Springsteen performs during his concert with the E Street Band at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Bruce Springsteen, right, performs alongside his wife Patty Scialfa of the E Street Band during their concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Bruce Springsteen performs during his concert with the E Street Band at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Bruce Springsteen performs during their concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Bruce Springsteen, right, and Jake Clemons of the E Street Band perform during their concert with the E Street Band at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Bruce Springsteen, third from right, performs with the E Street Band at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.