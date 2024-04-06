‘Big Mood’: Lydia West & Nicola Coughlan Shine In Tubi’s Original Series

Prateek Sur
Lydia West, left, and Nicola Coughlan attend the Tubi original series premiere of ‘Big Mood’, at The Whitby Hotel in New York.
Lydia West look so gorgeous as she sports a black pantsuit at the premiere. She plays the character of Eddie in ‘Big Mood’.
Nicola Coughlan keeps in accordance with the black theme of the premiere as she sorts a lovely gown which has a pantsuit-like top and a high-slit skirt-like lower. She plays Maggie in ‘Big Mood’.
‘Big Mood’, the British comedy series, stars Lydia West as one of the two protagonists. The show was first broadcast on Channel 4 on 28 March 2024.
Nicola Coughlan at the premiere of ‘Big Mood’ sported a bright red Arists4Ceasefire badge, which many celebs have been sporting nowadays calling for bringing an end to the conflict in Gaza.
‘Big Mood’ revolves around Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West) who have been best friends for a decade. But can the friendship survive now in a landscape of increased work, life and mental health pressures?