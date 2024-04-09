‘Back To Black’ Premiere: Marisa Abela, Jack O'Connell & Others Grace The Red Carpet In London

Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jamie Bogyo & Marisa Abela

Jamie Bogyo, left, and Marisa Abela poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Scott A Garfitt

Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Vianney Le Caer

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Vianney Le Caer

Eddie Marsan, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Marisa Abela & Jack O’Connell

Eddie Marsan, from left, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, Marisa Abela and Jack O’Connell pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Vianney Le Caer

Janis Winehouse & Mitch Winehouse

Janis Winehouse, left, and Mitch Winehouse pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Vianney Le Caer

Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Scott A Garfitt

Sam Taylor-Johnson & Marisa Abela

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson, left, and Marisa Abela pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Vianney Le Caer

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Scott A Garfitt

Jack O’Connell, Marisa Abela, Sam Taylor-Johnson & Eddie Marsan

Jack O’Connell, from left, Marisa Abela, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, and Eddie Marsan pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Scott A Garfitt

Nick Cave & Sam Taylor-Johnson

Nick Cave, left, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Back To Black’ in London.

‘Back To Black’ Premiere Vianney Le Caer