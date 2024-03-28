‘Asphalt City’: Tye Sheridan, Kali Reis, Raquel Nave Charm Audiences At The Special Screening In New York

Prateek Sur
Tye Sheridan attends the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. He plays the lead besides Sean Penn. The film revolves around two characters, one of whom is in preparation for medical school. He joins a veteran paramedic on a drive through New York City.
Kali Reis attends the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. The film first premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival last year. It has created a huge buzz for itself since then, and finally it is hitting theatres now.
Raquel Nave attends the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. She plays a pivotal character in the film which becomes bridge between the lead characters.
Jean-Stephane Sauvaire attends the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. His directorial is based on the 2008 novel 'Black Flies' by Shannon Burke.
Kali Reis and Tye Sheridan attend the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. The two have been garnering some of the best reviews of their life for the film.