‘Asphalt City’: Tye Sheridan, Kali Reis, Raquel Nave Charm Audiences At The Special Screening In New York

Prateek Sur

Tye Sheridan

Tye Sheridan attends the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. He plays the lead besides Sean Penn. The film revolves around two characters, one of whom is in preparation for medical school. He joins a veteran paramedic on a drive through New York City.

‘Asphalt City’ Film Premiere CJ Rivera

Kali Reis

Kali Reis attends the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. The film first premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival last year. It has created a huge buzz for itself since then, and finally it is hitting theatres now.

‘Asphalt City’ Film Premiere CJ Rivera

Raquel Nave

Raquel Nave attends the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. She plays a pivotal character in the film which becomes bridge between the lead characters.

‘Asphalt City’ Film Premiere CJ Rivera

Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

Jean-Stephane Sauvaire attends the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. His directorial is based on the 2008 novel 'Black Flies' by Shannon Burke.

‘Asphalt City’ Film Premiere CJ Rivera

Kali Reis & Tye Sheridan

Kali Reis and Tye Sheridan attend the special screening of ‘Asphalt City’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. The two have been garnering some of the best reviews of their life for the film.

‘Asphalt City’ Film Premiere CJ Rivera