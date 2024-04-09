Annette Bening & Melissa Benoist Attend The Star-Studded Entertainment Community Fund Gala

Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bugs Bunny, Eric Bauza & Daffy Duck

From left, Bugs Bunny, voice actor Eric Bauza and Daffy Duck attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Entertainment Community Fund Gala Andy Kropa

Annette Bening

Actor Annette Bening attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Entertainment Community Fund Gala Andy Kropa

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Entertainment Community Fund Gala Andy Kropa

Brian d’Arcy James

Actor Brian d’Arcy James attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Entertainment Community Fund Gala Andy Kropa

Melissa Benoist

Actor Melissa Benoist attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Entertainment Community Fund Gala Andy Kropa

Annette Bening & Camryn Manheim

Actors Annette Bening, left, and Camryn Manheim attend the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Entertainment Community Fund Gala Andy Kropa

Kelsey Anderson & Joey Graziadei

Television personalities Kelsey Anderson, left, and Joey Graziadei attend the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Entertainment Community Fund Gala Andy Kropa