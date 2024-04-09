Annette Bening & Melissa Benoist Attend The Star-Studded Entertainment Community Fund Gala

Outlook Entertainment Desk
From left, Bugs Bunny, voice actor Eric Bauza and Daffy Duck attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.
Actor Annette Bening attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.
Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.
Actor Brian d’Arcy James attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.
Actor Melissa Benoist attends the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.
Actors Annette Bening, left, and Camryn Manheim attend the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.
Television personalities Kelsey Anderson, left, and Joey Graziadei attend the Entertainment Community Fund gala benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York.