‘American Rust: Broken Justice’: Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney Return For The Crime Thriller’s New Season

Prateek Sur

Maura Tierney & Jeff Daniels

Actors Maura Tierney, left, and Jeff Daniels attend the special screening of ‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ at The Whitby Hotel in New York.

‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ New York Screening Andy Kropa

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels stars as Chief Del Harris in ‘American Rust: Broken Justice’, which is an American crime drama television series created by Dan Futterman based on the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer.

‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ New York Screening Andy Kropa

Maura Tierney

Maura Tierney plays Grace Poe in ‘American Rust: Broken Justice’.

‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ New York Screening Andy Kropa

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels got massively appreciated for the first season of the show which premiered on September 12, 2021, on Showtime.

‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ New York Screening Andy Kropa

Maura Tierney & Jeff Daniels

Maura Tierney and Jeff Daniels return for the new season which is premiering on Amazon Prime Video, after it was cancelled by Showtime.

‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ New York Screening Andy Kropa