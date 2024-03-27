‘American Rust: Broken Justice’: Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney Return For The Crime Thriller’s New Season

Prateek Sur
Actors Maura Tierney, left, and Jeff Daniels attend the special screening of ‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ at The Whitby Hotel in New York.
Jeff Daniels stars as Chief Del Harris in ‘American Rust: Broken Justice’, which is an American crime drama television series created by Dan Futterman based on the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer.
Maura Tierney plays Grace Poe in ‘American Rust: Broken Justice’.
Jeff Daniels got massively appreciated for the first season of the show which premiered on September 12, 2021, on Showtime.
Maura Tierney and Jeff Daniels return for the new season which is premiering on Amazon Prime Video, after it was cancelled by Showtime.