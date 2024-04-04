‘A Bit Of Light’: Dazzle Along With Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer At The New York Premiere

Prateek Sur
Director Stephen Moyer attends the premiere of ‘A Bit Of Light’ at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. It is written by Rebecca Callard.
Anna Paquin attends the premiere of ‘A Bit Of Light’ at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. She stars as Ella in the film, which is based on a stage play of the same name.
Stephen Moyer completed principal photography in the United Kingdom back in 2021, but the film was doing rounds of film festivals till now.
Anna Paquin was cast as Ella and she has been garnering a lot of praise for her role from all over. It was at the Raindance Film Festival in 2022 that the film was first screened.
Anna Van Patten attends the premiere of ‘A Bit Of Light’ at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York looking oh-so-pinky.
Anna Paquin was seen walking in for the premiere with a walking stick in her hand. Fans have been guessing since then whether or not she has been hurt.
Gracie Cashman attends the premiere of ‘A Bit Of Light’ at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. She looked oh-so-gorgeous as she walked in for the screening.
Anna Paquin and director Stephen Moyer are all smiles for the shutterbugs at the premiere.