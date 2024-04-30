5 Bollywood Actresses Who Opted For A No-Makeup Look On-Screen

Snigdha Nalini
Deepika Padukone's role in ‘Piku’ diverged from her glamorous avatar.
She played the role of an independent woman caring for her father. Her no-makeup look added authenticity, emphasizing the character's relatable struggles. She swept up several awards at multiple awards shows for her role.
Apoorva Arora's role in ‘Family Aaj Kal’ highlighted her versatility as an actress.
With her choice to go makeup-free, she brought out the realistic depiction of a modern woman balancing family obligations and personal ambitions in her role as Meher.
Alia Bhatt captivated the audience with her raw and uninhibited portrayal which blended with the way her character discovered herself.
By opting for a makeup-free approach, the actor authentically conveyed her character's emotions, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. She won the Stardust Award for Best Actress in this role.
As Rani in ‘Queen’, the actor showcased her acting prowess as she delved into her character's journey of self-discovery and empowerment.
Opting for a no-makeup look, Kangana added depth and realism to her role. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for this role.
Kiara Advani's portrayal in ‘Kabir Singh’ required her to embody a girl-next-door persona.
Through a minimalistic makeup approach, she authentically conveyed the innocence and vulnerability of her character, enhancing the depth of her performance. This role pushed her career to new heights and helped her carve a niche in the industry.