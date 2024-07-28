Family matters will be crucial as the Sun and Venus transit your fourth house. This period emphasises the needs of your elders, requiring your dedicated attention. The presence of both planets can lead to disputes, so approach domestic projects cautiously. Key discussions about family issues, real estate, and relocations will arise. As the week progresses, these planetary influences will intensify, increasing your involvement in home-related matters. Engage with relatives thoughtfully, speaking truthfully yet kindly to avoid conflicts. Balancing your responsibilities towards your family with your personal needs will be key. Consider using this time to reflect on your role within the family and how you can contribute to improving the overall dynamics. Nostalgia or a desire to reconnect with your roots might also emerge, prompting visits to familiar places or interactions with long-lost relatives.