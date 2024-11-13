What's Hot

Winter Skin Care Routine: Best Serums to Keep Dryness at Bay in India

Winter is here, bringing dry, chapped skin. To help you keep your skin hydrated and glowing, we've rounded up some of the best serums that will combat dryness this season.

Hydrating face serums
Best serum for winters
Winter brings a familiar struggle for many—dry, flaky skin that lacks its usual glow. The colder weather can strip moisture from your skin, leaving it feeling rough and dull.

In India, the winter months can be especially challenging, with regions experiencing varying levels of humidity and temperature. Whether you're in the dry, northern plains or the humid southern coast, your skin can suffer. This is where serums come in.

Packed with potent ingredients, serums provide deep hydration and target specific concerns like dryness and dullness, helping you maintain healthy, nourished skin all season long.

We've handpicked some of the best hydrating and nourishing serums to keep your skin feeling soft and radiant throughout winter.

Why You Should Use Serums for Dry Skin in Winter

  • Deep Hydration: Serums penetrate deep into the skin, providing intense moisture to combat winter dryness.

  • Lightweight & Non-Greasy: They hydrate without feeling heavy, making them perfect for layering under your moisturizer.

  • Targeted Treatment: Packed with active ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, serums address specific skin concerns like dullness and rough texture.

  • Boosts Skin’s Barrier: Serums help strengthen the skin’s barrier, locking in moisture and protecting against harsh winter conditions.

Key Ingredients to Look for in Winter Serums

  • Hyaluronic Acid: Retains moisture and hydrates deeply, leaving skin plump and soft.

  • Vitamin C: Brightens skin and helps repair damage caused by cold weather.

  • Niacinamide: Reduces inflammation, redness, and helps with moisture retention.

  • Squalane: Hydrates without clogging pores, ideal for both dry and oily skin.

  • Glycolic Acid: Gently exfoliates and enhances the skin’s ability to hold moisture.

  • Ceramides: Strengthens the skin barrier and locks in hydration.

  • Aloe Vera: Soothes and calms irritated, dry skin.

Here's the list of the Best Serums for Dry Skin in Winter in India to Shop Now

Best for Glowing skin

1. RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum

RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum
Best serum for winters
The RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum is a luxurious, lightweight formula designed to brighten and rejuvenate your skin. Infused with 15x real gold, along with vitamins A, C, and E, and natural botanicals like rosehip, saffron, and calendula, this serum nourishes, hydrates, and revitalizes. It works to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, and even out skin tone, giving you a radiant, glowing complexion without clogging pores.

Specifications

  • Brand: RAS Luxury Oils

  • Skin Type: All, Combination, Sensitive, Dry, Normal

  • Scent: Pomegranate

  • Active Ingredients: 24k Gold, Vitamin E

  • Item Form: Serum

  • Weight: 125g

  • Material Feature: Natural

  • Use for: Face

  • Product Benefits: Brightening, Skin Revitalizing

Key Features

  • Contains 15x real gold for skin radiance

  • Enriched with vitamins A, C, and E

  • Infused with 50+ botanical compounds

  • Lightweight, non-greasy, and non-sticky formula

  • Improves skin tone and texture, reduces fine lines

  • Hydrates and reduces dullness for glowing skin

Why It’s Worth Buying
This serum combines the power of 24k gold and natural botanicals to deliver a glowing complexion, while also improving skin texture and reducing signs of aging. It’s ideal for all skin types and provides deep hydration, making it a perfect addition to your winter skincare routine. Plus, it’s free from harmful chemicals, offering a natural, effective solution for brighter, healthier skin.

Best for Enhancing skin Elasticity

2. ILEM JAPAN Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

ILEM JAPAN Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Best serum for winters
The ILEM Japan Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a nourishing formula that deeply hydrates and revitalizes dry skin. Infused with powerful ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Marula Oil, and Tangerine Peel Extract, this serum helps improve skin elasticity, repair damage, and boost natural glow. Suitable for all skin types, it replenishes moisture and paired with ILEM JAPAN Glowing Light Moisturizer it makes your skin feel soft, smooth, and rejuvenated. Ideal for both men and women, it’s a must-have for a glowing complexion.

Specifications

  • Brand: ILEM Japan

  • Skin Tone: All

  • Item Form: Drop

  • Material Feature: Antioxidant

  • Net Quantity: 30ml

  • Use for: Face

  • Number of Items: 1

Key Features

  • Deeply moisturizes and hydrates the skin

  • Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Marula Oil

  • Contains Tangerine Peel Extract for skin rejuvenation

  • Improves elasticity and natural skin glow

  • Suitable for all skin types, especially dry skin

  • Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids for nourishment

Why It’s Worth Buying
With a potent blend of Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and nourishing Marula Oil, it replenishes moisture and improves skin elasticity. The addition of Tangerine Peel Extract revitalizes your skin for a healthy glow. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s a great choice for both men and women looking for deep hydration and skin repair, making it an essential in your skincare routine.

Best for Brightening skin

3. Pilgrim Korean 20% Vitamin C Face Serum

Pilgrim Korean 20% Vitamin C Face Serum
Best serum for winters
Pilgrim Korean 20% Vitamin C Face Serum is a powerful formula enriched with Kakadu Plum, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin C to give your skin a radiant, youthful glow. This serum when used with the Pilgrim Korean Oil free Gel Moisturizer it deeply hydrates, plumps, and improves skin elasticity, helping to reduce hyperpigmentation and fine lines. Suitable for all skin types, it’s designed to soothe and enhance your skin’s texture, giving it a smooth, firm appearance. Plus, it’s free from toxins and cruelty-free, making it a safe and effective addition to your skincare routine.

Specifications

  • Brand: Pilgrim

  • Skin Type: All, Combination, Sensitive, Dry, Normal

  • Skin Tone: Very Fair

  • Item Form: Serum

  • Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Kakadu Plum

  • Item Weight: 50g

  • Scent: Scented

  • Material Feature: Natural

  • Use for: Face

  • Product Benefits: Glow, Radiance, Soothing, Improved Elasticity

Key Features

  • 20% Vitamin C derived from Kakadu Plum for glowing skin

  • Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid to plump and lock moisture

  • Firms and smoothens skin, enhancing elasticity

  • Reduces hyperpigmentation and minimizes pores

  • Soothing aroma with a subtle, calming scent

  • Vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, sulfates, and harsh chemicals

  • Crafted with Korean beauty secrets for nourishing skin

Why It’s Worth Buying
Its natural, toxin-free formulation provides visible improvements in skin texture and elasticity, making it perfect for daily use. Suitable for all skin types and free from harmful chemicals, it’s a great choice for anyone seeking healthy, radiant skin with the benefits of Korean beauty care.

Best for Dull and Damaged Skin

4. Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Serum

Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Serum
Best serum for winters
Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Serum is a soothing, hydrating serum perfect for sensitive skin. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Centella Asiatica, and Licorice Root Extract, this serum provides instant hydration and calming effects. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly into the skin, replenishing moisture and leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. Free from artificial colors, fragrances, and alcohol, it’s ideal for anyone looking for a gentle, effective skincare solution for sensitive, dry, or dehydrated skin.

Specifications

  • Brand: DearKlairs

  • Skin Type: All, Sensitive

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Item Form: Liquid

  • Material Feature: Cruelty-Free, Vegan

  • Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Licorice Root Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract

  • Skin Tone: All

  • Material Type Free: No Artificial Color, No Artificial Fragrance, No Alcohol, No Parabens

  • Recommended Uses: Hydrating, Moisturizing

Key Features

  • Provides soothing and calming hydration for sensitive skin

  • Contains powerful ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Centella Asiatica

  • Non-greasy formula with instant absorption

  • Free from harmful chemicals, artificial colors, and fragrances

  • Cooling effect to refresh and replenish skin

  • Can be used as a primer for smooth makeup application

  • Suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin

Why It’s Worth Buying
The serum’s quick absorption and non-greasy texture make it ideal for daily use, while its ability to prime the skin for makeup adds to its versatility. Free from harmful additives and cruelty-free, it’s a safe and effective choice for anyone looking to improve skin health and hydration.

Best for Hydrating Skin

5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Best serum for winters
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a hydrating serum with 96% snail secretion filtrate, ideal for revitalizing dull, damaged skin. This essence nourishes, repairs, and deeply hydrates, while helping to reduce dark spots, fine lines, and signs of aging. With its lightweight texture, it quickly absorbs into the skin, promoting a radiant, plump complexion. Suitable for all skin types, especially for those needing hydration, repair, and a brighter skin tone.

Specifications

  • Brand: COSRX

  • Skin Type: All, including sensitive

  • Volume: 100 ml / 3.38 fl. oz

  • Form: Serum/Essence

  • Key Ingredients: 96% Snail Mucin

  • Benefits: Hydrating, Repairing, Anti-aging, Brightening

Key Features

  • Deep hydration and moisture balance

  • Repairs damaged skin cells and reduces scars

  • Anti-aging benefits with collagen synthesis

  • Brightens skin tone, reducing hyperpigmentation

  • Soothes irritated or sensitive skin

Why It’s Worth Buying
With its unique snail mucin formula, it targets fine lines, dark spots, and uneven skin tone, promoting a fresh and youthful complexion. Its lightweight, gentle formula suits all skin types, making it an essential addition to any skincare routine.

How to Incorporate Serums into Your Winter Skin Care Routine

  • Start with a clean face by washing with a gentle cleanser.

  • Pat your face dry, leaving it slightly damp for better serum absorption.

  • Apply a few drops of serum onto your fingertips and gently pat onto your face and neck.

  • Wait a few minutes for the serum to fully absorb into your skin.

  • Follow up with a moisturizer to lock in hydration and enhance the serum's effects.

  • Finish with sunscreen during the day, as serums can make skin more sensitive to UV rays.

Additional Tips for Winter Skin Care in India

  • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated from within.

  • Use a humidifier indoors to add moisture to the air.

  • Avoid hot showers, as they can strip natural oils from your skin.

  • Gently exfoliate once a week to remove dead skin cells.

  • Choose a heavier moisturizer for extra hydration during colder months.

  • Always apply sunscreen, even on cloudy winter days.

  • Opt for a hydrating face mist for a quick moisture boost during the day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I layer multiple serums for dry skin in winter?

  • Yes, you can layer serums, but it’s best to stick to 2-3 and apply from lightest to heaviest consistency. This helps prevent overloading the skin and ensures effective absorption.

How do I know which serum is best for my skin type?

  • Look for serums formulated for your specific skin concerns, such as hydration for dry skin or oil control for combination skin. Consulting a dermatologist can also provide tailored guidance.

Can serums help with other skin concerns like pigmentation or acne?

  • Yes, serums often contain active ingredients that target specific concerns like pigmentation, acne, or dullness. For instance, Vitamin C can brighten dark spots, while niacinamide helps reduce acne.

How often should I apply serum in winter?

  • Applying serum twice a day, morning and evening, is usually effective for dry winter skin. Adjust frequency if your skin feels too oily or sensitive.

Is it okay to use a hydrating serum with makeup?

  • Absolutely! Many hydrating serums work well as a base under makeup, helping to keep your skin smooth and preventing dryness throughout the day.

In Conclusion

Try one of the recommended serums to deeply hydrate, nourish, and protect your skin through the cold months. A good serum can make all the difference, helping your skin stay radiant, smooth, and resilient against winter dryness. Begin your winter skincare journey now and experience how the right product can transform your skin’s health and appearance this season!

