Winter Skin Care Routine: Best Serums to Keep Dryness at Bay in India

The RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum is a luxurious, lightweight formula designed to brighten and rejuvenate your skin. Infused with 15x real gold, along with vitamins A, C, and E, and natural botanicals like rosehip, saffron, and calendula, this serum nourishes, hydrates, and revitalizes. It works to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, and even out skin tone, giving you a radiant, glowing complexion without clogging pores.

Specifications

Brand: RAS Luxury Oils

Skin Type: All, Combination, Sensitive, Dry, Normal

Scent: Pomegranate

Active Ingredients: 24k Gold, Vitamin E

Item Form: Serum

Weight: 125g

Material Feature: Natural

Use for: Face

Product Benefits: Brightening, Skin Revitalizing

Key Features

Contains 15x real gold for skin radiance

Enriched with vitamins A, C, and E

Infused with 50+ botanical compounds

Lightweight, non-greasy, and non-sticky formula

Improves skin tone and texture, reduces fine lines

Hydrates and reduces dullness for glowing skin

Why It’s Worth Buying

This serum combines the power of 24k gold and natural botanicals to deliver a glowing complexion, while also improving skin texture and reducing signs of aging. It’s ideal for all skin types and provides deep hydration, making it a perfect addition to your winter skincare routine. Plus, it’s free from harmful chemicals, offering a natural, effective solution for brighter, healthier skin.