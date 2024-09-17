If you have been thinking its high time to invest in a treadmill but are on a tight budget then the Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Treadmill might just be the right thing for you. Featuring a robust 3 HP peak DC motor, this treadmill supports speeds up to 12 km/hr and accommodates users up to 100 kg. Its compact design (115 x 60 cm) and foldable frame make it perfect for smaller spaces. Enjoy 12 preset workout programs and track your progress on the LED display, which shows distance, speed, time, and calories. The built-in music speakers with USB and AUX ports enhance your workout experience. With easy self-installation and a 1-year warranty, it’s a reliable and convenient choice for home exercise.

Specifications:

Price: ₹17,499 ( M.R.P.: ₹41,000 57% Off)

Brand: Sparnod

Motor Power: 3 HP Peak

Speed Range: 1-12 km/hr

Running Surface: 44 x 16 inches

Incline Type: Manual

Max Weight: 100 kg

Display Type: LED

ros:

Robust motor helps with preferred workouts

Compact and foldable ensures easy storage

Multiple preset programs available

Built-in speakers provides much needed entertainment

Easy to install due to clear instructions

Cons: