When will Amazon Prime Day End in the USA? - Exclusive Deals You Need to Grab Now

Time is running out to save in Amazon's 48-hour sale. Don't miss your chance; here's when it ends and the top deals you need to grab before it's over.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing for the prime members, but time is running out to snag amazing deals on Amazon devices, home appliances, beauty products, and more. We’re approaching the halfway point of this 48-hour sale, and many discounts will soon disappear. 

The items listed below are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon or among the best discounts of 2024. Notable finds include the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for just $120 (down from $169, 29% off) and the Dyson Airstrait now priced at $399, along with many other incredible offers.

When Did Amazon Prime Day 2024 Start in the USA?

Amazon launched its Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 16. However, time is running out to take advantage of the fantastic deals available. This event lasts 48 hours, so the discounted prices will soon return to normal.

When Does Amazon Prime Day 2024 End?

Amazon Prime Day will conclude at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, July 17. Most deals will expire once the clock strikes midnight, so now's the time to act if you’re still browsing!

Best Prime Day Deals of 2024 To Shop Now :

We've compiled a comprehensive guide to the best Prime Day deals available right now. For your convenience, here’s a quick list of the top 20 discounts on the bestsellers and most bought products you can snag today:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Many Times a Year is Amazon Prime Day?

  • Amazon typically holds Prime Day once a year, but it introduced a second event in October 2022 and 2023. In fall 2024, we can expect the return of the Prime Big Deal Days.

Is Everything on Sale for Prime Day?

  • No,not everything is on sale on Amazon Prime Day. However, you’ll find hundreds of thousands of discounts across nearly all product categories. Remember, only Prime members can access these deals.

Tips for Shopping Amazon Prime Day 2024?

  • To maximise your savings during Amazon Prime Day 2024, create a wishlist, compare prices beforehand, and act quickly on deals. Sign up for alerts and check for early access to the best offers!

To Wrap Up

With Amazon Prime Day coming to a close in less than 24 hours, now is the perfect time to take advantage of incredible deals. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big on your favourite products before the discounts disappear! Shop smart and make the most of these limited-time offers.

