Aquarius, the first week of September is all about relationships and personal growth. With the Sun transiting your 7th house, you’re likely to be more focused on your partnerships, whether romantic, professional, or social. This is a time to strengthen bonds, resolve conflicts, and seek out harmonious interactions. Venus is moving through your 8th house, bringing a touch of intensity to your emotional and financial life. You may find yourself dealing with issues related to shared resources, intimacy, or personal transformation. Mars is energising your 5th house, sparking a desire for creativity and fun. You may feel inspired to take up a new hobby, engage in playful activities, or simply enjoy the pleasures of life. This week is about balancing your focus on relationships with your own creative expression, ensuring that both aspects of your life are in harmony.