Wedding Season Must-Haves: Dresses and Lehengas That Are All the Rage

Wedding season is here, and it's time to embrace the latest trends! From stunning lehengas to elegant dresses, discover the must-have styles that are making waves this year.

lehenga for women
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
Wedding season in India is always a time for celebration, joy, and of course, stunning fashion. Whether you're a bride, bridesmaid, or a guest, choosing the perfect outfit is key to making a statement. This year, both lehengas and dresses are dominating the fashion scene, offering a variety of styles to suit every taste.

From traditional, heavily embellished lehengas to sleek, modern wedding dresses, there's something for everyone. If you're looking to shine at your next wedding, check out these must-have dresses and lehengas that are trending this season. Get ready to wow in style!

Why Choosing the Right Outfit Matters

Choosing the right outfit for a wedding is essential to make a lasting impression. It not only reflects your personal style but also ensures comfort throughout the celebration. Whether you're attending as a guest or part of the bridal party, the perfect outfit enhances your confidence and elevates the event's experience.

Popular Wedding Dresses and lehengas to Consider this season

1. Zeel Clothing Women's Georgette Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli

Zeel Clothing Womens Georgette Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This Zeel Clothing Women's Georgette Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli is the perfect choice for brides looking for elegance and style. Crafted from pure georgette fabric, it features intricate sequins thread embroidery. The lehenga comes semi-stitched, with a flattering flair of 3.5 meters. Paired with an unstitched blouse and a net dupatta, this outfit ensures a stunning look for your wedding day.

Specification

  • Material Composition: Pure Georgette (Lehenga & Blouse); Net (Dupatta)

  • Lehenga Work: Sequins Thread Embroidered

  • Blouse Work: Sequins Thread Embroidered

  • Dupatta Work: Sequins Thread Embroidered

  • Lehenga Measurements: Flair: 3.50mtr, Waist: 43", Height: 43"

  • Blouse Size: Up to 44"

  • Dupatta Length: 2.25mtr

  • Wash Care: Dry Clean Only

  • Country of Origin: India

Key Features

  • Elegant sequins thread embroidery on lehenga, blouse, and dupatta.

  • Semi-stitched lehenga with a 3.5-meter flare for a voluminous look.

  • Comes with an unstitched blouse and a net dupatta for added sophistication.

  • Comfortable inner santoon with cancan (tulle) layering for extra volume.

  • Ideal for weddings, receptions, or any special occasion.

Why It's Worth Buying

The detailed sequins embroidery and voluminous flare create a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern elegance. It’s easy to customize with an unstitched blouse, ensuring a great fit for your body. The dry-clean-only care ensures long-lasting beauty. Perfect for any bride looking to shine on her special day.

2. Pristiq Womens Sequence with Thread Embroidery Georgette Maxi Dress

Pristiq Womens Sequence with Thread Embroidery Georgette Maxi Dress
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Pristiq Women's Sequence with Thread Embroidery Georgette Maxi Dress is a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Crafted from georgette fabric, this fit-and-flare gown features intricate thread and sequence embroidery. With a round neck and full sleeves, this gown is ideal for casual outings or semi-formal events. Available in a beautiful purple color, it includes a matching dupatta to complete the look.

Specification

  • Material Type: Georgette

  • Length: Maxi

  • Occasion Type: Casual

  • Sleeve Type: Long Sleeve

  • Pattern: Sequence with Thread Embroidery

  • Style: Fit and Flare

  • Neck Style: Round Neck

  • Available Sizes: Large, X-Large

  • Country of Origin: India

Key Features

  • Elegant sequence and thread embroidery detailing.

  • Soft and breathable georgette fabric for comfort.

  • Full sleeves and round neck for a sophisticated look.

  • Flattering fit-and-flare style that suits various body types.

  • Includes a matching dupatta to complete the ensemble.

Why It's Worth Buying

The available sizes make it easy to find a great fit, and the included dupatta adds a stylish touch to complete the look. Ideal for those seeking a versatile yet chic dress.

3. TRENDMALLS Women's Georgette Embroidery Work Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli

TRENDMALLS Womens Georgette Embroidery Work Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The TRENDMALLS Women's Georgette Embroidery Work Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli is a beautiful ethnic outfit, perfect for weddings and festive occasions. Made with a satin lehenga and blouse, and a delicate net dupatta, this set features intricate embroidery and sequence work. The semi-stitched lehenga comes with a cancan and canvas inner for volume, while the blouse remains unstitched, allowing for a custom fit. The light pink color adds a soft, feminine touch to your bridal or festive look.

Specification

  • Material Composition: 80% Satin, 20% Net

  • Inner: Micro Satin

  • Weave Type: Woven

  • Finish Type: Semi-stitched

  • Pattern: Solid

  • Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

  • Color: Lehenga: Pink, Blouse: Pink, Dupatta: Light Pink

  • Lehenga Flair: 2.6m, Height: 42"

  • Blouse Size: 1m

  • Dupatta Length: 2.6m

  • Work: Embroidery, Sequins Work

  • Country of Origin: India

Key Features

  • Intricate embroidery and sequence work on the lehenga, blouse, and dupatta.

  • Semi-stitched lehenga with cancan and canvas inner for added volume.

  • Soft satin fabric for the lehenga and blouse, net dupatta for an elegant look.

  • Unstitched blouse for a customizable fit.

  • Available in a beautiful pink color combination for a feminine and vibrant appearance.

Why It's Worth Buying

The semi-stitched design with cancan adds volume to the lehenga, while the unstitched blouse allows for a tailored fit. Its versatile design and color make it suitable for weddings and other special occasions, making it a must-have for your ethnic wear collection.

4. Qutenza Women Festive Special Embrodary Work Gown with Duppta Set

Qutenza Women Festive Special Embrodary Work Gown with Duppta Set
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Qutenza Women Festive Special Embroidery Work Gown with Dupatta Set is designed for those who want to stand out at weddings and special events. Made from georgette, this maxi gown features intricate embroidery that adds a touch of elegance. The fit-and-flare style, paired with a long-sleeve design, creates a flattering silhouette. The set includes a matching dupatta, making it perfect for festive occasions where you want to look your best.

Specification

  • Material Type: Georgette

  • Length: Maxi

  • Occasion Type: Wedding

  • Sleeve Type: Long Sleeve

  • Pattern: Embroidered

  • Style: Fit and Flare

  • Country of Origin: India

Key Features

  • Elegant embroidered detailing for a festive look.

  • Soft georgette fabric for comfort and style.

  • Long sleeve design adds sophistication.

  • Flattering fit-and-flare style for a perfect silhouette.

  • Includes a matching dupatta to complete the ensemble.

Why It's Worth Buying

The delicate embroidery and georgette fabric make it a standout choice, while the fit-and-flare design ensures a flattering fit. The matching dupatta adds an extra layer of beauty, making this outfit a perfect addition to your festive wardrobe.

5. PATLANI Women Net Embroderied Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli

PATLANI Women Net Embroderied Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The PATLANI Women Net Latest Design Chain Embroidered Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli is an elegant bridal outfit perfect for weddings and special events. Crafted from a mix of net and ultra satin fabric, it features exquisite stone embroidery work on the lehenga, blouse, and dupatta. The semi-stitched lehenga comes with a cancan layer for volume, while the unstitched blouse allows for a custom fit. The matching dupatta completes the set, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a sophisticated and chic look.

Specification

  • Material Composition: 80% Net, 20% Polyester, Ultra Satin

  • Weave Type: Tangail

  • Finish Type: Semi-stitched

  • Pattern: Embroidered

  • Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only

  • Style: Lehenga Choli

  • Country of Origin: India

  • Fit Type: Regular

  • Lehenga Fabric: Soft Mono Net

  • Blouse Fabric: Mono Net

  • Dupatta Fabric: Net

  • Inner: Ultra Satin with Cancan (Tulle) Layered Net

  • Lehenga Flair: 3.00m, Waist: 44", Height: 44"

  • Blouse Size: Up to 44"

  • Dupatta Length: 2.25m

Key Features

  • Stone-embroidered work on lehenga, blouse, and dupatta.

  • Soft, comfortable net fabric with an elegant finish.

  • Semi-stitched lehenga with a cancan layer for volume.

  • Unstitched blouse for a customizable fit.

  • Matching dupatta included to complete the look.

  • Dry clean only for maintenance.

Why It's Worth Buying

This lehenga choli set is perfect for brides or anyone attending a special occasion. The unstitched blouse allows for a tailored fit, ensuring comfort and style. With its matching dupatta and high-quality fabrics, this outfit provides a stunning look for any wedding or festive celebration.

6. LAVANYA THE LABEL Pink Paisley Gota Anarkali Set

LAVANYA THE LABEL Pink Paisley Gota Anarkali Set
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Pink Paisley Gota Anarkali Set by Lavanya The Label is a sophisticated piece designed for festive occasions. Crafted from premium cotton, this ensemble features a beautiful Anarkali silhouette and a delicate organza dupatta with intricate Gota detailing. The high-waist pants and half sleeves complete the look, offering a blend of traditional charm and modern style. Ideal for weddings, festivals, or any special event, this outfit exudes elegance and timeless beauty.

Specification

  • Color: Pink

  • Material: Cotton

  • Sleeve Type: Half Sleeves

  • Occasion: Festive

  • Neckline: Angrakha

  • Fit: Regular

  • Pattern: Solid/Plain

  • Apparel Closure Type: Zipper

  • Rise: High Waist

  • Work: Lace

  • Brand: Lavanya The Label

  • Country of Origin: India

Key Features

  • Crafted from high-quality cotton for comfort.

  • Intricate Gota work detailing on the Anarkali, dupatta, and pants.

  • Angrakha neckline for a unique traditional look.

  • Regular fit for a flattering silhouette.

  • Comes with a delicate organza dupatta.

  • Zipper closure for ease of wear.

Why It's Worth Buying

The intricate Gota detailing and premium cotton fabric make it a timeless piece for any festive occasion. The ensemble’s stylish design and comfortable fit ensure that you’ll look stunning while feeling at ease, making it a must-have for your wardrobe.

7. SHAFNUFAB® Women's Georgette Semi Stitched Anarkali Salwar Suit

SHAFNUFAB® Womens Georgette Semi Stitched Anarkali Salwar Suit
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The SHAFNUFAB® Women's Georgette Semi-Stitched Anarkali Salwar Suit made from georgette fabric includes a semi-stitched top and a stitched georgette palazzo. The suit comes with a Naznin dupatta to complete the look. Available in free size (up to 2XL), this elegant ensemble offers both style and comfort. The semi-stitched design allows for customization, making it versatile for different body types and preferences.

Specification

  • Fabric: Georgette (Top & Bottom), Naznin (Dupatta)

  • Top Size: Semi-Stitched (44 inches)

  • Top Length: 41 inches

  • Bottom Size: 2.10 meters (Stitched Palazzo)

  • Dupatta Size: 2.10 meters

  • Waist Size: 42 inches

  • Chest/Bust Size: 44 inches

  • Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only

  • Country of Origin: India

  • Available Sizes: Free Size (Up to 2XL)

Key Features

  • Semi-stitched top for easy customization to your size.

  • Comfortable georgette fabric for the top, bottom, and dupatta.

  • Stitched palazzo bottom offers a stylish, modern look.

  • Dupatta made from soft, breathable Naznin fabric.

  • Free size, fitting up to 2XL, providing versatility in sizing.

  • Elegant design suitable for weddings and festive occasions.

Why It's Worth Buying

The high-quality georgette fabric ensures comfort and durability, while the free size and semi-stitched design allow for a tailored fit. Ideal for weddings, festivals, or any special occasion, it provides elegance and ease, making it a great addition to your wardrobe.

8. NPLASH FASHION Womens Silk Saree

NPLASH FASHION Womens Silk Saree
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The NPLASH FASHION Women's Silk Saree combines traditional elegance with contemporary style. Crafted from faux georgette fabric, this saree features heavy 7mm sequence embroidery for a touch of luxury. Perfect for festivals, parties, and weddings, the saree measures 5.5 meters in length and comes with a matching blouse piece made from the same fabric. The intricate embroidery ensures you’ll stand out at any special occasion, offering both comfort and sophisticated style.

Specification

  • Fabric: Faux Georgette

  • Saree Length: 5.5 meters

  • Blouse Fabric: Faux Georgette

  • Blouse Work: Heavy Embroidery with 7mm Sequence Work

  • Work: Heavy Embroidery, 7mm Sequence Work

  • Occasion: Festival, Party, Wedding

  • Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only

  • Country of Origin: India

  • Item Weight: 400 g

  • Included Components: Saree with blouse piece

Key Features

  • Faux georgette fabric for a lightweight, comfortable drape.

  • Beautiful 7mm sequence embroidery on both saree and blouse for added shine.

  • Suitable for various occasions, including weddings and festivals.

  • 5.5 meters of fabric for a graceful, full-length drape.

  • Comes with a matching blouse piece for easy styling.

Why It's Worth Buying

Its exquisite embroidery and high-quality faux georgette fabric offer a luxurious look without sacrificing comfort. Whether you’re attending a wedding, party, or festival, this saree is sure to make you shine.

9.LAVANYA THE LABEL White Jacquard Lehenga Set

LAVANYA THE LABEL White Jacquard Lehenga Set
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The LAVANYA THE LABEL White Jacquard Lehenga Set is a timeless piece perfect for festive occasions. Made from luxurious brocade fabric, this set features intricate zari work, adding a touch of opulence to the ensemble. The lehenga comes with a matching full-sleeve blouse, a V-neckline, and a high-waist design, making it both elegant and contemporary. The set is finished with delicate gota detailing, elevating its overall appeal for a graceful and sophisticated look.

Specification

  • Color: White

  • Material: Brocade

  • Sleeve Type: Full Sleeves

  • Occasion: Festive

  • Neckline: V-Neck

  • Fit: Normal

  • Pattern: Zari

  • Closure Type: Zip

  • Rise: High Waist

  • Work: Gota

  • Vendor Details: Lavanya The Label

Key Features

  • Crafted from premium brocade fabric for a refined look.

  • Intricate zari work and gota detailing add elegance.

  • Full sleeves and V-neckline offer a flattering fit.

  • High-waisted design for a modern and chic appeal.

  • Perfect for festive celebrations and special occasions.

Why It's Worth Buying

The luxurious brocade fabric, intricate zari work, and gota detailing ensure you’ll stand out in style. With a comfortable fit and flattering design, this lehenga set is a must-have for anyone looking to make a statement at their next celebration.

10. AKHILAM Women's Net Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece

AKHILAM Womens Net Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece
lehenga designs for girls Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The AKHILAM Women's Net Woven Design Saree crafted from high-quality net fabric features intricate embellishments and embroidery that enhance its beauty. The saree is complemented by a solid grey Banglori silk blouse piece, giving you the flexibility to customize the fit. With a graceful 5.5-meter length, this saree offers an exquisite and flattering drape that will surely attract compliments.

Specification

  • Saree Color: Grey

  • Blouse Color: Grey

  • Saree Fabric: Net

  • Blouse Fabric: Banglori Silk

  • Saree Length: 5.5 meters

  • Blouse Piece Length: 0.8 meters

  • Pattern: Embellished with embroidery

  • Occasion: Festival, Party, Wedding, Casual, Ceremony

  • Package Contains: 1 Saree and 1 Unstitched Blouse Piece

  • Care Instructions: Dry clean only

Key Features

  • Elegant net fabric with intricate woven design and embroidery

  • Stylish grey color with a solid grey blouse piece

  • Versatile design for various occasions like weddings, festivals, and parties

  • Blouse piece can be stitched to personal preference

  • Saree length of 5.5 meters offers a perfect drape

Why It's Worth Buying

The customizable blouse piece ensures a perfect fit, while the versatile grey color allows you to pair it with a variety of accessories. This saree is a must-have for anyone who loves to make a stylish and elegant statement at special occasions.

Tips for Picking the Perfect Outfit

  • Understand the occasion you're dressing for to choose an appropriate outfit.

  • Consider the season and choose fabrics that suit the weather.

  • Know your body shape and select clothes that enhance your best features.

  • Pick colors that complement your skin tone.

  • Focus on comfort by ensuring the outfit fits well and is easy to move in.

  • Match accessories to your outfit, keeping them balanced with the overall look.

  • Choose shoes that complement your outfit and are practical for the occasion.

  • Ensure the clothes fit properly, avoiding anything too tight or too loose.

  • Check for small details like buttons and hems to ensure everything is neat.

  • Always try the outfit on to confirm fit and comfort before wearing it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What fabrics are best for different seasons

  • For warm weather, choose breathable fabrics like cotton and linen that allow air circulation. In colder months, opt for thicker fabrics like wool, cashmere, or velvet to provide warmth and comfort.

How can I choose colors that complement my skin tone?

  • If you have a warm skin tone, earthy tones like red, orange, and yellow will enhance your complexion. For cooler skin tones, colors like blue, green, and purple will create a flattering contrast.

What are the key factors in ensuring my outfit fits well?

  • The key to a good fit is choosing the right size and making sure clothes are tailored to your body shape. Avoid clothes that are too tight or too loose, as they can either restrict movement or look unflattering.

In Conlcusion

Wedding season is the perfect time to experiment with elegant and stunning dresses and lehengas that reflect your style. By choosing the right fabrics, colors, and fits, you can create a look that not only complements the occasion but also makes you feel confident and beautiful. Whether you opt for a traditional lehenga or a modern dress, the key is to find pieces that make you feel special and ready to celebrate.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

