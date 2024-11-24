Wedding Season Must-Haves: Dresses and Lehengas That Are All the Rage

This Zeel Clothing Women's Georgette Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli is the perfect choice for brides looking for elegance and style. Crafted from pure georgette fabric, it features intricate sequins thread embroidery. The lehenga comes semi-stitched, with a flattering flair of 3.5 meters. Paired with an unstitched blouse and a net dupatta, this outfit ensures a stunning look for your wedding day.

Specification

Material Composition: Pure Georgette (Lehenga & Blouse); Net (Dupatta)

Lehenga Work: Sequins Thread Embroidered

Blouse Work: Sequins Thread Embroidered

Dupatta Work: Sequins Thread Embroidered

Lehenga Measurements: Flair: 3.50mtr, Waist: 43", Height: 43"

Blouse Size: Up to 44"

Dupatta Length: 2.25mtr

Wash Care: Dry Clean Only

Country of Origin: India

Key Features

Elegant sequins thread embroidery on lehenga, blouse, and dupatta.

Semi-stitched lehenga with a 3.5-meter flare for a voluminous look.

Comes with an unstitched blouse and a net dupatta for added sophistication.

Comfortable inner santoon with cancan (tulle) layering for extra volume.

Ideal for weddings, receptions, or any special occasion.

Why It's Worth Buying

The detailed sequins embroidery and voluminous flare create a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern elegance. It’s easy to customize with an unstitched blouse, ensuring a great fit for your body. The dry-clean-only care ensures long-lasting beauty. Perfect for any bride looking to shine on her special day.