Ultimate Guide For Buying Coolers This Summer Under 10,000 In India (2024)

As the blistering summer heat approaches, many Indian households make finding an effective cooling solution their main priority. Air coolers are a popular alternative due to their high energy efficiency and low cost. With so many models available, selecting the ideal cooler might be difficult. This article will investigate the top air coolers available in India this summer, considering aspects such as cooling capability, energy efficiency and pricing.

Factors to Consider While Purchasing an Air Cooler

Before getting into specific models, it's important to understand the fundamental elements to consider when buying an air cooler:

  • Cooling capacity: The cooler's airflow capacity is measured in cubic meters per hour (m2/h). Choose a capacity based on the size of the room.

  • Water Tank Capacity: Larger tanks result in longer cooling times between refills.

  • Power Consumption: Look for devices that provide efficient cooling without using excessive electricity.

  • Types of Coolers: There are several varieties of coolers, including desert coolers, personal coolers, and tower coolers. Desert coolers are appropriate for bigger areas, whereas personal coolers are good for smaller rooms.

  • Build Quality and Durability: Make sure the cooler is made of strong materials that can resist the summer heat.

  • Additional features: It includes a remote control, an ice chamber, an auto-fill function, and air filtration, which can improve convenience and efficiency.

Blue Star PA35LMA Tower Cooler 

The BLUE STAR PA35LMA Tower Cooler features a UV protection coating to shield it from direct sunlight. Its thermal overload prevention mechanism keeps the pump motor and fan from overheating and causing damage. It includes a cable winder and a mosquito/dust screen. It includes an easily openable locking back grill, making it easier to clean from the inside.
Specifications

  • Mounting Type: Freestanding 

  • Brand: Blue Star 

  • Special Features: Anti- Bacterial Filter

  • Reservoir capacity: 35 L

  • Price range: 7, 800- 10,000  

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

The Livpure Koolbliss 45-litre Air Cooler with Honeycomb Cooling Pads is a compact and efficient cooler suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a high-capacity water tank, honeycomb cooling pads, and a powerful blower for quick and uniform cooling. The cooler is also compatible with an inverter and has a modern design.

Specifications

  • Mounting Type: Freestanding

  • Brand:  Livpure

  • Special features: Oscillating fan, Motor with top (Temperature overload protection), low water indicator, Powerful blower etc.

  • Reservoir Capacity: 65 Litres

  • Price: 8, 199 - 10, 000

Hindware Vectra Dessert Air Cooler

The Hindware Vectra 85 L Desert Air Cooler allows its cooling pads to produce clean, odor-free, and hygienic air. This air cooler's Bactoshield technology prevents bacteria from developing in the cooling pads, assuring continuous fresh, cool air circulation. This air cooler also includes an ice chamber, which provides efficient and long-lasting cooling. Furthermore, this air cooler employs powerful air deflection technology to circulate air in all four directions, resulting in consistent cooling.

Specifications

  • Mounting Type: Freestanding

  • Brand: Hindware

  • Special features: High cooling efficiency, Four-way Air Deflection Inverter Compatibility etc. 

  • Reservoir Capacity: 85 L

  • Price: - 10, 000- 12, 000

Havells Brina Plus 50 Litres Window Air Cooler

This Havells branded cooler has dust filter net which removes dust from the air, allowing dust-free air to pass through moist honeycomb pads, resulting in clean and cool air. It is inverter compatible and includes an ice chamber. The cooler has fully foldable louvres to keep dust and insects out. It features a powerful air delivery system.

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Brand: Havells

Special features:  Portable, Adjustable speed etc

Reservoir Capacity: 50 L

Price:  7, 999- 11,000

Maharaja White Line Rambo AC- 303 65 L Air Cooler

The Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65 L is ideal for large rooms measuring up to 700 square feet. This portable cooler has a heavy air throw of 45 feet for efficient cooling. With a 65-litre tank, it can operate for an extended period of time without requiring regular refills. The 4-way air deflection and three speed settings offer for customizable comfort. It operates quietly and has an anti-bacterial tank and scent chamber for enhanced freshness. Its shockproof design and inverter compatibility make it a dependable and safe choice. This cooler also comes with a remote control for easy use. Its powerful performance, energy economy, and user-friendly features make it a fantastic choice for any home.

Specifications

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Brand: Maharaja Whiteline

Special features: Portable, Aerofan Technology, etc

Reservoir Capacity:  65 L

Price: 7, 999-  10, 000

Here are top 10 listed Best Cooler to buy under 10, 000

Apart from these above-listed coolers, here is a list of the top coolers on different price range you might prefer to buy.

Maintenance Tips 

  • Regular Cleaning: To prevent dirt and algae buildup, clean the cooling pads, water tank, and fan blades regularly. 

  • Water Quality: Use clean water to avoid scaling and deposits inside the cooler. 

  • Seasonal Care: At the end of the summer season, drain the water, clean the components, and cover the cooler to protect it from dust and damage.

Choosing the right cooler for your home is determined by several criteria, including room size, local temperature, and unique cooling requirements. To ensure optimal performance, consider characteristics such as cooling pads, water tank size, airflow, and energy economy. When properly maintained, your cooler may give refreshing relief during the hot summer months, keeping your home comfortable and cool.

