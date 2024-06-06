Ultimate Guide For Buying Coolers This Summer Under 10,000 In India (2024)

As the blistering summer heat approaches, many Indian households make finding an effective cooling solution their main priority. Air coolers are a popular alternative due to their high energy efficiency and low cost. With so many models available, selecting the ideal cooler might be difficult. This article will investigate the top air coolers available in India this summer, considering aspects such as cooling capability, energy efficiency and pricing.

Factors to Consider While Purchasing an Air Cooler

Before getting into specific models, it's important to understand the fundamental elements to consider when buying an air cooler:

Cooling capacity: The cooler's airflow capacity is measured in cubic meters per hour (m2/h). Choose a capacity based on the size of the room.

Water Tank Capacity: Larger tanks result in longer cooling times between refills.

Power Consumption: Look for devices that provide efficient cooling without using excessive electricity.

Types of Coolers: There are several varieties of coolers, including desert coolers, personal coolers, and tower coolers. Desert coolers are appropriate for bigger areas, whereas personal coolers are good for smaller rooms.

Build Quality and Durability: Make sure the cooler is made of strong materials that can resist the summer heat.

Additional features: It includes a remote control, an ice chamber, an auto-fill function, and air filtration, which can improve convenience and efficiency.

Blue Star PA35LMA Tower Cooler

The BLUE STAR PA35LMA Tower Cooler features a UV protection coating to shield it from direct sunlight. Its thermal overload prevention mechanism keeps the pump motor and fan from overheating and causing damage. It includes a cable winder and a mosquito/dust screen. It includes an easily openable locking back grill, making it easier to clean from the inside.