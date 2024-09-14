What's Hot

Top Wide-Fit Glasses for Men: Millionaire Collection

Enhance your apparel game by pairing your favourite outfits with stylish wide-fit glasses. Explore our striking collection of wide-fit glasses in this blog.

Wide-fit designer glasses for men are a must-have. Why? Well, these stunning glasses can easily boost your sophisticated aura and confidence with their style. We understand if you are searching for wide-fit glasses that combine style and practicality. So, look no further and read on.

Best Designer Glasses for Men in India

Glasses are essential for everyone to wants to elevate their fashion game to the next level. Our picks for the best designer wide-fit glasses are listed below.

Dervin Blue Light Blocking Transparent Square Glasses

These blue light-blocking glasses from Dervin Blue are a must-have for everyone who uses smartphones, computers, TVs, etc. These glasses protect your eyes from harmful blue light and enhance your reading, gaming and watching experiences without causing strain on your eyes. 

These transparent glasses will elevate your style to the next level, and they are perfect to be worn with multiple other outfits, especially in formal workspaces. The retro style of these wide-fit glasses has a unique look to them. These glasses can improve your eye health by filtering blue light and letting the good light in. 

Key Features

  • Effectively Block Harmful Blue Light

  • Reduces Risk of Headaches

  • UV400 Protection

  • Relieve Eye Fatigue

Photo: Myntra
VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR Stylish Sunglasses

Create a style statement with Vincent Chase sunglasses that are trendy yet classy, which will give a touch of sophistication to your outfits. These glasses provide polarisation in their lense, giving you a gentle feel in your eyes. The polarisation soothes your eyes and is an excellent option for driving. Their full black rim square is crafted from a lightweight polycarbonate material and is thin in shape. They will give you maximum comfort while wearing and can enhance your overall appearance. The elegant design of these glasses will ensure that you stand out in public with your unique style. These glasses are perfect for those who adore the vintage style, as it has a square shape making you look smart and fashionable. 

Key Features

  • Sturdy Polycarbonate Material

  • Blocks Harmful UV-Rays

  • Polarised Lenses

  • Suits All Face Types

  • Impact Resistant

Photo: Myntra
LensKandy Wayfarer Specs Large

The LensKandy Wayfarer Specs include blue-cut technology to protect your eyes from blue light rays emitting from smartphones, screens, computers, etc. They have a wide and stylish wayfarer design to improve your fashion attire. You can wear these specs multiple times as these glasses compliment every attire. 

The glasses will also protect you from UV rays and create a safe environment for your eyes outdoors. They are made with skin-friendly hypoallergenic material with wide lenses to give you maximum comfort. Plus, you can fix your power lenses in these glasses to create stylish everyday wear. 

Key Features

  • Impact & Scratch Resistant

  • Alleviate Eye Fatigue

  • Improves Visual Performance

  • UV400 Protection

  • Anti-Glare Protection

Photo: Myntra
Types of Glasses for Men

Some exquisite collections are available for men, such as vintage oversized, tinted lenses, transparent frames and classic squares.

  • The vintage oversized wide-fit glasses are influenced by the style from the 1970s. The lenses provided in these eyeglasses are large, giving maximum coverage and protection for your eyes.

  • The tinted glasses add a touch of elegance and a bold look to your style. These glasses can be the best eyewear for sunny days as they limit light moderately. 

  • The transparent glasses have been a must-have in every man's essentials, giving them a modern and chic look. The best part of these glasses is how they complement various fits easily.

  • The classic squares are perfect for various occasions with their thick-rimmed and square design. They provide a bold and classy look to your appearance.

How to Find the Perfect Pick

Try to choose the one that matches your face shape. Wide-fit glasses are usually recognised for how they complement every face shape. Plus, ensure you invest in the right quality for the glasses to last a long time. Try on the different styles of glasses to find the right one for you.

Conclusion

Designer wide-fit glasses for men can be the right accessory for enhancing your fashion game and protecting your eyes. These glasses are a long-term investment, so ensure you get the right one. We have provided a list of top-notch glasses in this blog for your ease. Tell us which was your favourite!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
