Choosing vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks is a great way to get started with ethical beauty practices. These lipsticks are made without any animal-derived ingredients and have never been tested on animals - so you can be sure that your makeup collection aligns with being nice to the critters and planet. Highlighting the most premium vegan or cruelty-free lipsticks, this guide offers a mix of top quality and ethical excellence.
Best Vegan and Cruelty-Free Lipsticks: Apply with Confidence And Conviction
These lipsticks give intense colour in a dry finish that looks great and lasts for hours. The vegan formula means this collection truly caters for both animals and our desire to have lips that can be seen from the moon.
Key Features:
Vegan formula
Intense colour payoff
Long-lasting matte finish
Comfortable wear
Wide range of shades
This velvety matte, high-definition lip colour by Revlon is a dose of lightweight liquid lipstick. This cruelty-free lipstick offers stunning colour without animal testing.
Key Features:
Cruelty-free formula
Velvety matte finish
Lightweight and comfortable
High-definition colour
Variety of shades
So here we have vibrant matte lipstick with a deep colour that is long-lasting. It is MAC's cruelty-free collection that signifies a vivid hue with an ethical beauty mechanism.
Key Features:
Cruelty-free formula
Bold, vibrant colour
Long-lasting matte finish
Smooth application
Iconic shade
This lipstick has a beautiful, soft and smooth texture that leaves you wanting more pigment with its sweet semi-matte finish. This is a vegan and cruelty-free lipstick that still manages to give you a high colour impact in colours and takes it easy on animals.
Key Features:
Formulated using vegan and cruelty-free
Rich, velvety texture
Semi-matte finish
Long-lasting wear
Intense colour payoff
Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm from Clinique gives sheer, buildable colour in an absolutely weightless formula.
Key Features:
Cruelty-free formula
Sheer, buildable colour
Hydrating and moisturising
Easy application
Variety of shades
How to Choose Cruelty-Free Lipsticks for Ethical Beauty
By opting for cruelty-free lipsticks, not only do you get to engage in ethical beauty, but you also rest assured that your values are reflected solidly within the products.
1. Look for Certified Labels
Leaping Bunny: The Leaping Bunny symbol is the premier cruelty-free certification in the world. This is to attest that the Product and its constituents shall not be tested on animals.
PETA Beauty Without Bunnies: PETA-certified cruelty-free skin care products have not been tested on animals, and they are also certified by the program. Check their logo on packets
2. Check Ingredient Lists
Avoid animal-derived ingredients: Beeswax, Carmine, Lanolin and Gelabral are the common animal-derived ingredients found in lipsticks. Choose lipsticks with natural or synthetic alternatives from plants.
3. Research the Brand
Brand Policies: Check if your brand is cruelty-free. Some brands feature cruelty-free policies somewhere on their websites. Companies that openly commit to cruelty-free practices are more likely to be trustworthy.
4. Know Your Vegan vs. Cruelty-Free
In India, any product can only be called Vegan if it does not contain animal-derived substances in its ingredients. That said, if they are not also classified as cruelty-free, then they may still be tested on animals.
Cruelty-free products are not tested on animals. Unless they are also labelled as vegan, these products may still contain animal-derived ingredients.
5. Check Out Transparent Communication
A sign of an ethical brand is when they are transparent about their labelling and clearly mark their products as vegan or cruelty-free.
6. Keep the Bigger Brands in Mind
Although a brand may be cruelty-free, its parent company might still test products on animals. You then must make a choice on whether you'll be okay with these brands based on your own worldview.
7. Use Ethical Beauty Apps
There are apps like “Cruelty-Free” where you can check a brand/product for cruelty-free status, as well websites such as “Logical Harmony”. These are great resources with the most current information about ethical beauty.
8. Support Indie Brands
There are numerous independent beauty brands that have committed to cruelty-free and vegan practices. This support can help them raise awareness of ethical beauty in the industry.
Conclusion
Choosing vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks lets you enjoy stunning, vibrant lips while supporting ethical beauty practices. By understanding how to choose cruelty-free products, you can make informed decisions that align with your values and enhance your beauty routine. Discover these top choices and embrace ethical beauty with confidence.