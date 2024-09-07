What's Hot

Top Travel Bags for Every Type of Traveller in 2024

Cherish the top travel bags for every type of traveller in 2024. Explore our list of the best travel bags from Skybags, VIP, American Tourister, Wildcraft, and Safari to find the perfect companion for your journeys.

Having the perfect travel bag can mean all the difference if you are a frequent flyer, weekend warrior or adventure seeker. The perfect travel bag will be one that is functional, robust and stylish to keep your stuff safe and compartmentalised.

Skybags Cardiff Polyester

The Skybags Cardiff Polyester travel bag is stylish and durable. It’s constructed with high-grade polyester material and built to last. It brings peace of mind, knowing you can be sure that your stuff is locked up safely!

Key Features:

  • Made with premium polyester.

  • Great organisational compartments

  • Durable zippers and handles

  • Stylish design

  • Spacious interior

Skybags Cardiff Polyester
Skybags Cardiff Polyester Photo: Amazon
VIP Endura Duffle (E) Brown

For a proper weekend away or a four-day trip, the VIP Endura Duffle will make certain you look stylish while ensuring your essentials are secured in place. 

Key Features:

  • Small and lightweight

  • Durable material

  • Spacious main compartment

  • Comfortable carry handles

  • Stylish brown colour

VIP Endura Duffle (E) Brown
VIP Endura Duffle (E) Brown Photo: Amazon
American Tourister ICOR (Small) 58cms

The American Tourister ICOR is the best carry-on bag for travellers. Its solid construction and logical appearance make it for short trips.

Key Features:

  • Sturdy construction

  • Ideal size for carrying

  • Durable zippers and handles

  • Lightweight and easy to carry

American Tourister ICOR (Small) 58cms
American Tourister ICOR (Small) 58cms Photo: Amazon
Wildcraft Wc 2 Solid Standard Backpack

The Wildcraft Wc 2 Solid Standard Backpack is perfect for everyday use as well as travel. Durable and big enough to keep the adventurous student happy.

Key Features:

  • Versatile and durable design

  • Spacious main compartment

  • A variety of pockets to keep organised

  • Comfortable shoulder straps

  • Stylish and functional

Wildcraft Wc 2 Solid Standard Backpack
Wildcraft Wc 2 Solid Standard Backpack Photo: Amazon
Safari polyester 26 Cms Duffle Bag

The Safari Polyester Duffle Bag is spacious and tough. It's the ideal travel companion for gym trips and weekend getaways alike. Read further to know about features.

Key Features:

  • Polyester is light and strong

  • Spacious interior

  • Comfortable carry handles

  • Robust construction

  • Stylish design

Safari polyester 26 Cms Duffle Bag
Safari polyester 26 Cms Duffle Bag Photo: Amazon
What to Avoid While Choosing a Travel Bag

There are many more trivial things you need to consider when choosing the best travel bag so that it can be your go-to for a lot of trips. The following are a few of the DON'T while choosing a bag for travelling:

Ignoring Material Quality: Stay away from bags designed with the use of cheap materials that will break or wear out quickly.

Un-organised: If you've ever owned a bag with very few compartments, it becomes too hard to set up your essentials. A bag with multiple pockets and compartments helps you keep your items organised and within reach.

Overlooking Size and Weight: Ignoring it can be bothersome, i.e., picking a bag that is too big or heavy Instead. Make sure the travel bag is an appropriate size for your trip and the airline's carry-on specifications if required.

Poor Zipper and Handle Quality: Make sure that bags have strong zippers and handles so you can use them repeatedly without the risk of breaking or being difficult to open.

Lack of Proper Security: When you are going out to travel, the thing that ranks first is your safety. These are the perfect examples of bags without lockable zippers or other security features. Carrying an uncomfortable bag all the way along the journey may spoil your trip. Avoid bags with very thinly padded straps or handles. Select bags - with ergonomic designs and solid padding or sleeves.

Ignoring Weather Resistance Travel: Different weather conditions. Shun bags that are not even slightly water-resistant. Bags made with weather-resistant materials or that come with rain covers help keep things inside of them safe from the elements.

Neglecting Warranty and Brand Reputation: Do not buy any unknown brand bags with no warranty or customer support. Opt for bags from trusted brands with good warranties and positive reviews to select the best product out there.

Conclusion

Having the ideal travel bag is essential for every journey, as it needs to keep your things safe and easy to carry. The best travel bags for each are listed here, complete with the features to make any long-term traveller or adventure seeker happy.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

